Get ready to be transported to Tokyo at this Japanese-inspired micro-diner in Mumbai

An interesting development in the culinary scene in Mumbai is the debut of Japanese-inspired micro-diner, Abokado in Bandra. This 12-seater diner is homely, cosy and serves the fresh flavours of the day. A fusion of the soul of Japan and the vibrant spirit of the city, this diner blends avocado, the star- ingredient in all its food- with Japanese flavours.
Co-founded by Chef Mitesh Rangras and Varun Kapoor, the curated menu comprises Abokado hummus, Burrata and grilled asparagus salad, Cream cheese espuma, Hamachi Aguachile, Salmon carpaccio and more. Chef Mitesh mentions, “At Abokado, we celebrate the versatility of avocados by fusing Japanese and global flavors. Our menu, from the vibrant Avocado Toast to the inventive Sapporo Slider, showcases our commitment to innovation. By sourcing ingredients locally and blending traditional Japanese techniques with creamy avocado, we craft dishes that surprise and delight.’’
The interiors are a soothing green palette in tandem with the theme of the diner along with inspirations from traditional Japanese aesthetics with paper lanterns and more. So, if you are in the mood to be transported to Tokyo, amidst the humdrum of Mumbai, this place should surely be on your list.
Available between 6 pm to 11 pm daily
Price for two (Approx.): Rs 1500