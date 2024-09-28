Mumbai

Transport yourself to Italy at this Mumbai diner

The Italian food festival will be serving some of the country's best dishes along with a charming ambiance
A dish from the Italian Food Festival
A dish from the Italian Food Festival
Published on
Updated on
1 min read

If you love Italian food or would want to try it out, then head over to Amazonia BKC for its ongoing Festa Italia. Decked in the colours, vibes, and dishes of Italy, it promises to be an unforgettable experience for its patrons. On the plate are delectable dishes like Cheese wheel pasta alla ruota, Semolina gnocchi, Spicy pepperoni pizza, lasagna, Char-grilled Rawas steak, Black stone dessert and much more. To add to the charm, there will be live performances like ballet, and even the staff will dress and greet you as if you are in Italy!

What: Festa Italia

Where: Amazonia BKC

When: till September 29

A dish from the Italian Food Festival
This Mumbai hotel is hosting a Gujarati food pop-up
Italian Food Festival
Mumbai diner

