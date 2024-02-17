Prego unveils delectable new menu at The Westin Mumbai Garden City

Prego, an Italian restaurant nestled within the luxurious confines of The Westin Mumbai Garden City, has announced the much-anticipated launch of its tantalizing new menu, showcasing an extensive selection of mouthwatering dishes.

Drawing inspiration from the rich culinary heritage of Italy, the new menu at Prego boasts a diverse range of offerings, promising an unforgettable dining experience for patrons seeking authentic Italian flavours in the heart of Mumbai.

You can embark on a culinary journey with an array of appetizers, including Insalata Di Burrata, Piccoli Morsi, Bon-Bon Di Pollo, and Tono E Avocado. In Pizzas, you can indulge in handcrafted pizzas, including, Quattro Formaggi Miele Al Tartufo — a heavenly combination of four cheeses, drizzled with truffle honey for a touch of indulgence, Sicilia Bella and Nduja. In Pastas and Risottos, there are Pasta Caramelle, Primavera Pappardelle, and Risotto Al Radicchio.

For main course options, there's a selection of non-vegetarian dishes featuring the finest meats and seafood. You can end your meal on a sweet note with decadent desserts such as Panna Cotta Allo Yoghurt — a luscious yoghurt panna cotta served with a berry compote and Tempesta Berrylicious — A delightful medley of fresh berries and whipped cream, served with a crisp biscuit base.

Venue: Prego, The Westin Mumbai Garden City

Time: 12.30 PM to 11.30 PM

Cost: INR 7,000 + taxes



Also read: Tacos, Tequila, and Terrific Fun! Butterfly High’s Mexican fiesta will take you on a flavourful journey