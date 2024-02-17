Prego unveils delectable new menu at The Westin Mumbai Garden City
The menu is curated to delight the palates of those seeking authentic Italian flavors
Prego, an Italian restaurant nestled within the luxurious confines of The Westin Mumbai Garden City, has announced the much-anticipated launch of its tantalizing new menu, showcasing an extensive selection of mouthwatering dishes.
Drawing inspiration from the rich culinary heritage of Italy, the new menu at Prego boasts a diverse range of offerings, promising an unforgettable dining experience for patrons seeking authentic Italian flavours in the heart of Mumbai.
You can embark on a culinary journey with an array of appetizers, including Insalata Di Burrata, Piccoli Morsi, Bon-Bon Di Pollo, and Tono E Avocado. In Pizzas, you can indulge in handcrafted pizzas, including, Quattro Formaggi Miele Al Tartufo — a heavenly combination of four cheeses, drizzled with truffle honey for a touch of indulgence, Sicilia Bella and Nduja. In Pastas and Risottos, there are Pasta Caramelle, Primavera Pappardelle, and Risotto Al Radicchio.
For main course options, there's a selection of non-vegetarian dishes featuring the finest meats and seafood. You can end your meal on a sweet note with decadent desserts such as Panna Cotta Allo Yoghurt — a luscious yoghurt panna cotta served with a berry compote and Tempesta Berrylicious — A delightful medley of fresh berries and whipped cream, served with a crisp biscuit base.
Venue: Prego, The Westin Mumbai Garden City
Time: 12.30 PM to 11.30 PM
Cost: INR 7,000 + taxes
