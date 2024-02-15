Tacos, Tequila, and Terrific Fun! Butterfly High’s Mexican fiesta will take you on a flavourful journey

It’s time for a Mexican fiesta in town! Butterfly High, a vibrant restaurant and bar is all set to transport you on a flavour-filled journey to Mexico proudly commencing their Tequila and Taco festival. This is an extravaganza of taste, tequila, and an epic celebration that promises unbridled excitement. Running until February 21st, they are bringing in the Mexican spirit at all five locations sprawled out in various parts of the city.

The minute step in, you will be greeted with the fresh aroma of spices and seasonings. They have curated a delightful culinary experience par your imagination by organising a unique DIY taco bar and handcrafted margaritas for their Sunday brunch. It’s an invitation to get your creative side out by rolling your tacos with your favourite fillings. The high-spirited staff at Butterfly High will don their sombreros & colourful attire, and greet each brother with a ‘Howdy Y’all!’

The chefs at Butterfly High have carefully crafted a menu that’s distinctive and brings out the Mexican show stoppers. Starting with some soft tacos, dive into delights like Tofu Kimchi, Cajun Ground Chicken Tacos and Dynamite Prawns Tacos. It’s always a fiesta with our Chips and Dip platter, served with a range of salsas like salsa verde, tomato salsa, and pineapple salsa; each with its vivid flavour. Adding a flavourful twist to the classics, they have timeless offerings such as Burritos, Enchiladas, and Mexican Rice Bowls. Cap off this unforgettable fiesta with Saffron Tres Leches and Churros dripping with luscious Chocolate Sauce.

Butterfly High has also crafted an artisanal margarita menu that will take you on a spirited high. One-of-a-kind sugar-free cocktails like Mexican Vibe, Pi-Canto, Holy Agave, Mexican Butterfly, Frozen, and Fruity Margarita are liquid concoctions where each is an adventure in itself. Groove to the feisty Mexican music that will be pulsating through the outlets and bring out your best dance moves.

Come for the tacos, stay for the tequila, and leave with the memories that will have you salsa all the way home.

When: Till February 21st, 2024

Cost for two: INR 2,000

Where: Butterfly High, Lower Parel | BKC | Oshiwara | Vikhroli | Thane



