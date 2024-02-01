Worli's newest cozy corner: Stand By Coffee, your sanctuary for sips and stories

Whether you're in search of a peaceful nook to lose yourself in a good book or a vibrant space to connect with fellow coffee enthusiasts, or even share the moment with your furry friends, Stand By Coffee, a haven for specialty brews, promises a warm and welcoming atmosphere for all. This cosy café not only presents a diverse range of coffees and teas but also features delectable food options that are both impressive and a must-try.

Harsh Mav, the visionary behind Stand By Coffee's coffee program and Head of Operations, reveals that they serve seven different types of coffee beans, carefully sourced from Chikmagalur, each selected for a specific purpose. While skilled baristas craft velvety Flat Whites and frothy Macchiatos, you can also indulge in the sweet-salty serenade of Sea Salt Mocha or Biscoff and Nutella Frappes. For adventurous coffee enthusiasts, you can explore coffee mocktails like Mogu, Arnold Palmer, Ale, Cold Fashioned, and Coffee Daiquiri. Don't miss the 28-hour Cold Brew experience. Beyond coffee, you can delight in vibrant Hibiscus Iced Tea and soothing green teas like Oolong Rose and White Tea Saffron. Stand By Coffee also offers In-House Kombucha for a refreshing and immunity-boosting sip.

Coming to food, you can also relish delightful sandwiches such as Good Trip and Kimchi Melt, available in Hokkaido or Sourdough bread. Fresh Bowls like Burma Burma, Overnight Oats, Souvlaki, or Cantina Bowl provide healthy options. Multigrain Dosas like Goodfella and Kejriwal are packed with finger millet, spinach, and goat cheese. Pair your coffee with crescent-shaped croissants – Butter Croissant, Almond Croissant, and Pain au Chocolat. Dive into the flavours of Quinoa Bhel or indulge in the Ooey Gooey Butter Cake. For a savoury twist, try the Cream Cheese Chip 'n Dip or the melt-in-your-mouth French Toast. To satisfy sweet cravings, explore a range of desserts, including crunchy Chocolate Chunk Cookie, Pistachio Matcha, Basque Cheesecake, and Chocolate Cakes.

Driven by a passion for specialty coffee and a commitment to serving people, Aditya Wanwari, restaurateur and proprietor of Toast Inc. said, "The coffee culture is such that when you go to a coffee shop, you Stand By for your coffee just like in life when you take a pause, you Stand By for something better to come along. The word 'Stand by' sort of stuck in my mind, and we decided to go with it."

Stepping into Stand By Coffee is like entering a timeless, cosy setting where retro charm meets contemporary comfort. The Retro-style coffee bar, resembling an old-school box office, serves as the focal point in a dimly lit indoor space. Polished nickel accents twinkle above sturdy concrete tables, while hints of Parisian grey add sophistication. Outside, lush greenery envelops comfy seating, creating a haven for those seeking a tranquil escape with their coffee. What truly distinguishes this café is its thoughtful design. Soft lighting bathes a cosy reading corner adorned with plush cushions – a sanctuary for bookworms or those desiring a more private setting for conversation.

But that's not all! You can immerse yourself in the art of brewing and uncover the secrets of four distinct coffee bean origins with the coffee gurus at the Bloom Bar. Choose your adventure: a meticulous V60 pour-over, a bold French press immersion, or the sleek precision of an AeroPress. This one-on-one experience goes beyond a mere sip – it's a revelation. If you fall in love with these delightful brews, Stand By Coffee will soon offer their coffee beans off the shelf, allowing you to recreate the magic in your own kitchen.



Where: Stand By Coffee, Shop No 3,4&5, Kakad estate, Dr. RG Thadani Marg, Near

Poddar Hospital, Worli, Mumbai.



Time: 8 am onwards



