Bayroute launches its all-new menu with exclusive Mediterranean and Middle Eastern cuisines

Gearing up for an impactful 2024, Bayroute is poised to make a lasting impression once again. The culinary haven is ready to grace your tables with a fresh menu inspired by the rich tapestry of flavours stretching from the Middle East to the Mediterranean Sea.

The dining space, now synonymous with authentic Middle Eastern cuisine and cosy interiors, has come up with a new menu featuring a diverse array of classical Middle Eastern and Mediterranean dishes from Egypt, Morocco, Persia, Jordan, Lebanon, Palestine, Iran, Turkey, Iraq, and beyond, each creation reflects Bayroute's commitment to excellence and constant culinary innovation.



Crafted to cater to the palates of connoisseurs and adventurous diners alike, the menu boasts tantalizing appetizers, delightful main courses, and mouthwatering desserts that capture the essence and vibrancy of these rich culinary traditions. You can try Fattoush Smash Salad, a traditional Lebanese delight, or savour the Azerbaijan Circassian Chicken salad, rich in history and flavour. You can also try the hot mezze with the savoury Bakhtiari Kebabs, an Iranian speciality, or indulge in the crispy, delectable Palestinian Sambousek. Don't miss out on the Albaloo Polo, a Persian dish that promises a symphony of sweet and savoury flavours. Conclude your gastronomic adventure with the Pistachio Mafraroukeh dessert, a mouthwatering treat layered with pistachio semolina dough, homemade cream, and orange blossom sugar syrup.

Complementing these flavorful dishes are lip-smacking cocktails, creating a perfect fusion of spices and elixirs. Immerse yourself in the refreshing English Cucumber & Rosemary gin cocktail or savour the sweet and tangy notes of the in-house special Pickled Lime cocktail.

Chef Ajay Thakur said, “Bayroute's new menu is not just a celebration but a tribute to the Middle East’s culinary legacy. We promise to keep pushing boundaries each year and surprise our patrons with flavours they have never experienced before. Bayroute is committed to delivering authenticity with each bite and enchanting your taste buds with only the very best.”



Locations: BKC, Powai, Cuffe Parade, Lower Parel & Juhu

