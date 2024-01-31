Avocado: The best friend for your beauty routine

Nature generously bestows gifts, and among them, fruits shine as pure, wholesome treasures. Avocado is one such delight! Beyond its pear-like appearance and buttery yellow-green flesh, it’s a trove of essential vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and healthy fats. Surprisingly, avocado transcends the plate, enriching skincare routines with all its goodness. How, you ask? Come, dive into the world of avocado skincare with Sai Rakshith, founder of Bayla Skin, and discover how this superfood can bring a radiant glow to your skin.

The goodness of avocado

Immense Hydration: Avocados are loaded with Vitamins A, D, and E that keep the moisture closer to your skin. The presence of healthy, unsaturated fats makes avocado even more nourishing, turning it into an excellent moisturiser.

Get rid of acne: Acne can affect millions but this superfood could be a solution. Due to their anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties, avocadoes can help you soothe and heal your irritated skin due to acne.

Anti-aging: Aging is a beautiful journey but wrinkles could make it bitter. Avocados contain monounsaturated fats that help you reduce wrinkles, improve your skin's elasticity and enhance your overall skin's appearance.

Skin rejuvenation: Avocados are enriched with a combination of fats and antioxidants that help in the regeneration and restoration of your skin cells, helping your skin stay soft and nourished.

Barrier strengthening: Avocados are full of fats and fibres that strengthen and enhance your skin’s protective barriers and its functions.

Avocado uses

Diet: Avocados can be eaten fresh as a part of your diet. You can include lots of vitamins and minerals in your meals via avocado salads, smoothies, guacamole, sauces, and more.

Skincare: Because of their healing and hydration properties, avocados find their sweet spot in a range of beauty products including moisturisers, cleansers, body butter, sunscreens, and more.

Haircare: Avocados are incorporated into products like hair masks, oils, and shampoos to prevent hair loss and promote hair growth.

Avocado fits into the skincare routine

Avocado oil: You can use Avocado oil as a gentle cleanser if you want to win over your dry skin.

Avocado scrub: You can use avocado scrub to exfoliate or eliminate dead skin cells and excess oil from the surface of your skin.

Avocado moisturiser: Treat your skin with some extra moisture by choosing a hydrating, avocado moisturiser.