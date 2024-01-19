Choosing it right for men: New Year, new innerwear

As we usher in the New Year, it's the perfect time for a wardrobe refresh – and that includes the often-overlooked realm of innerwear. Let's bid adieu to the worn-out and mundane and say hello to a vibrant, confident start with our guide on choosing the right innerwear for men. The dawn of the New Year signifies not just a change in the calendar but an opportunity to redefine comfort, express personal style, and perhaps, inject a playful vibe into the everyday.

With numerous types of men’s underwear available, choosing the best style for you is not necessarily the most straightforward task but Sean Ashby, the founder of the premium Australia-based men’s underwear brand – aussieBum -- is just making it easier for you.

1. Everyday Comfort: Boxers for All Occasions

Begin your style journey by prioritising everyday comfort with boxers. Offering a relaxed fit and breathable feel, boxers are the go-to choice for a laid-back yet stylish start to your day. Give your daily routine a dash of excitement with different colours and patterns. After all, life's too short for boring boxers.

2. Sleek Support: Men’s Briefs for a Classic Touch

For those seeking a classic and streamlined look, sleek men’s briefs are the way to go. Providing ample support and a snug fit, briefs are ideal for those who value simplicity and sophistication. Elevate your daily comfort with simple and stylish briefs in versatile colors. Classic is always a win!

3. Best of Both: Boxer Briefs for Versatility

Strike the perfect balance between comfort and support with boxer briefs. Offering the best of both worlds, this versatile style ensures freedom of movement while providing ample support. Perfect for whatever the day throws at you. Mix it up with boxer briefs for various occasions. Comfort with a side of versatility – who wouldn't want that?

4. Trendy Appeal: Supportive Men’s Trunks

For a trendy and supportive choice, you have to check out trunks. Designed to offer support without compromising on style, trunks are perfect for those who want to make a statement with their innerwear. Now, if you want to step up your style game, trunks are the way to go.

5. Unleash the Athlete: Jockstraps for Active Days

For the inner athlete in you, jockstraps provide the ultimate support during active days. Designed to offer support and freedom of movement, jockstraps are a must-have for those who lead an active lifestyle. For the days you're feeling sporty, jockstraps have got your back – literally! Supportive and perfect for an active lifestyle. Because being active doesn't mean sacrificing style, right?

The magic doesn't stop at style; it's in the fabric and fit. Opt for soft, breathable materials that go beyond the mundane. Think cotton, moisture-wicking blends, or sustainable options like bamboo or banana fiber. Comfort during high-octane activities, durability, and longevity – these materials have it all. As we step into the New Year, let this guide be your companion in curating an innerwear collection that not only redefines comfort but also sets the tone for a year filled with confidence, positivity, and undeniable charm. Happy choosing!