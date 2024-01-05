Understanding Hormonal Acne, Cause, Treatment

Hormonal acne is primarily driven by fluctuations in androgen hormones, particularly testosterone. Dr. Akanksha Singh Cornuit, founder of ProMed Aesthetics, gives us more insights into the same.

Androgens stimulate the sebaceous (oil) glands, leading to an increase in sebum production. This excess oil, combined with dead skin cells, can clog hair follicles, creating an environment conducive to acne development.

Several life stages and conditions are associated with hormonal shifts that contribute to acne. Puberty is a common trigger, as increased androgen production occurs. Women may experience hormonal acne during their menstrual cycles due to hormonal variations. Pregnancy and the postpartum period, characterised by hormonal changes, can also influence acne.

Also Read: A symphony of aromas

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is another significant factor. PCOS is a hormonal disorder affecting women of reproductive age, characterised by higher levels of androgens, insulin resistance, and irregular menstrual cycles. The hormonal imbalances in PCOS contribute to persistent acne.

Stress is a non-hormonal factor that can exacerbate hormonal acne and triggers the release of cortisol, which can indirectly influence androgen levels, impacting sebum production and inflammation.

Also Read: How Amla juice helps in clarifying skin and boost immunity

Managing hormonal acne involves a multifaceted approach. Consistent skincare routines, including gentle cleansing and the use of non-comedogenic products, can help. Stress reduction through techniques like meditation and regular exercise is beneficial. In some cases oral contraceptives, anti-androgen medications, or other targeted treatments are recommended to regulate hormones and control acne.

For people experiencing persistent or severe hormonal acne best is to consult with a dermatologist because they will give personalised treatment plans, which will address specific hormonal imbalances and help manage acne effectively.