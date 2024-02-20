Japanese-Pan Asian restobar Megumi opens its doors in Mumbai's Bandra

Megumi, a new high-end Japanese restaurant, has opened its doors in the heart of Mumbai's Bandra. Megumi is a unique restaurant that combines the delicate art of Japanese cuisine with ultra-fine-dining flavours. Inspired by Japanese Nikkei restobar culture and philosophy, the restaurant is the brainchild of Raj Shetty, founder and chairman of Ramee Hospitality, and his team. Megumi promises an unforgettable experience for food enthusiasts and anyone looking for something new and different to try.

Megumi offers a unique dining experience by embracing Asian cuisine's diversity. The restobar's 6000 sq ft floor space features Brazilian bamboo-weaving culture-inspired interior design by Minal Chopra. The warm lighting and bamboo interior create a relaxed ambiance, blending perfectly with the light, modern Japanese cuisine and drinks.

Chef Raman Udas, former chef at Zuma, Dubai under Chef Reif Othman, has created a menu that is so perfectly tied with Japanese philosophies. Nikkei cuisine, born from Japanese and Peruvian culinary traditions and Japanese philosophies, is the heart of Megumi. The menu comprises delectable offerings like traditional sushi with a unique twist, and ceviches featuring Japanese influences.



Some of the standout dishes include Toppogi — featuring potato-stuffed dumplings with gochujang, Lobster Roll with miso butter, tobiko, yuzu aioli, and bird’s eye chili, Tebasaki Wings — Stuffed chicken wings with chili nam jam, Yotta Wantan — Chicken dumplings in a secret soy broth and Live Sushi Bar offering a variety of exotic seafood sushi, maki rolls, nigiri, sashimi, carpaccio, and tartare, among other.

Megumi’s cocktails are also an expression of Japanese philosophy, much like their food. You can try their signature cocktails like Wabi Sabi with Bayleaf Gin, Passionfruit & Leaf Shrub, Acids and Smoked Bayleaf; Kintsugi with Brown Butter Whisky, Ginger Mint Gomme, Acids and Peated Malt served with a fortune cookie. This is served in a ‘kitsungi’ glass, tying into the Japanese tradition of fixing broken glass with gold.

The restobar is giving back to its roots, with its ‘Indie-Asian’ section, tying into the northeast part of India. All the ingredients featured in this section are from the Seven Sisters of the Northeast. A cocktail to try from this section is the Mitchinga Margarita, with Tequila, Mitchinga, Agave, Lime, and Eucalyptus Air.

Where: 9th floor, Ramee Emerald II, Linking Rd, Mumbai



