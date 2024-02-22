Baking Bad collaborates with Sugga to celebrate the launch of its cloud kitchen in Bandra

We've all had disappointing pizza experiences. Many things can go wrong with a pizza, such as a soggy or thick, chewy crust, poorly seasoned sauce, low-quality cheese, or toppings that are too sparse. You get the picture. Banking on this, Arjun Jaiswal, a former pilot, and Saniya Puniani, a luxury brand marketer took to the labs to introduce Baking Bad — a cloud delivery kitchen.



In nine years, the brand has set up its cloud kitchens nationwide. Having built its presence in Delhi NCR, and later in Bengaluru, Baking Bad is now in Mumbai. Baking Bad collaborated with Sugga, an apparel brand, to celebrate the launch of its newest cloud kitchen in Bandra.

Also read: In conversation with Dr Robert Walton MBE as World Young Chef Young Waiter competition comes to India

The cloud kitchen was the result of the fuelled passion shared by long-time friends Arjun Jaiswal (Baking Bad) and Angad Malhotra (Sugga), which also led to the collaboration of two big industries — Food and Fashion. Youngsters' love for exceptional food embracing their pallets and elegant attire contributing to enhancing their personality is undying. In the spirit of the same, Baking Bad and Sugga also had the unique idea of launching limited edition T-shirts.

Baking Bad’s menu presents much-loved pizzas with familiar traditional toppings, often with tweaks, such as a Peri Peri Margherita, or one with Burrata. Their most ordered pizza, however, is their custom option that allows the customer to create a pizza using toppings of their choice. The menu also features unique flavour combinations that are likely to catch you by surprise, and several pizzas feature exotic ingredients like Chilli Oil, Pimento Peppers and Fried Basil. They’ve also covered classics like the Quattro Formaggi. Baking Bad’s made leeway for dietary restrictions, as well, with gluten-free crust options and vegan cheese.



Cost: INR 695 to INR 815

Available through their website and Zomato



Also read: Japanese-Pan Asian restobar Megumi opens its doors in Mumbai's Bandra