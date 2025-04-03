Experience the golden era of 1960s Kabul at this food festival in Mumbai

Taftoon, a restaurant dedicated to reviving the culinary heritage of the Grand Trunk Road, is set to transport diners to the vibrant 1960s Kabul with Kabuli – a special food festival celebrating Afghanistan’s Golden Era.
During this period, Kabul flourished as a cultural and culinary hub, often referred to as the Paris of Central Asia. Tea houses echoed with the voices of poets, bustling bazaars brimmed with exotic spices and silks, and Afghan cuisine thrived under influences from Persia, India, and Central Asia. Inspired by this rich history, Kabuli presents a menu that captures the soulful flavours of that era.
The festival highlights dishes that tell stories of Kabul’s past. Maushawa, a hearty lentil and yogurt soup, recalls the warm welcome extended to weary travellers. Boulanee, a crisp pan-fried flatbread filled with spiced potatoes or minced meat, evokes the aromas of Kabul’s street stalls. Afghani Mantu, delicate steamed dumplings that once travelled along the Silk Road, and Qorma-E-Olu Bokhara, a slow-cooked lamb dish enriched with plums, reflect the deep-rooted Persian influences of Balkh. Dahi kofte, Taftoon’s unique take on Kofte chalou, features soft yogurt dumplings immersed in a spiced tomato curry, adding a contemporary twist to a time-honoured classic.
The festival is on till April 20, at BKC and Powai outlets, Mumbai.