Experience the golden era of 1960s Kabul at this food festival in Mumbai

Taftoon, a restaurant dedicated to reviving the culinary heritage of the Grand Trunk Road, is set to transport diners to the vibrant 1960s Kabul with Kabuli – a special food festival celebrating Afghanistan’s Golden Era.

During this period, Kabul flourished as a cultural and culinary hub, often referred to as the Paris of Central Asia. Tea houses echoed with the voices of poets, bustling bazaars brimmed with exotic spices and silks, and Afghan cuisine thrived under influences from Persia, India, and Central Asia. Inspired by this rich history, Kabuli presents a menu that captures the soulful flavours of that era.