Where time slows, flavours reign, and every meal is a memory

Since 1978, Persian Darbar hasn’t just been a restaurant—it’s been a legacy, a mood, a memory woven into the very fabric of Mumbai’s culinary heartbeat. Step through its doors and you’re instantly swept into a time capsule—rich with echoes of a 16th-century Persian court, where grandeur reigns supreme. Think majestic murals that seem to whisper secrets of old dynasties, delicately carved ceilings catching the light just right, glowing stained glass bathing the room in a jewel-toned hush, and lines of ancient Farsi poetry curling across the walls like silk. It’s not just décor—it’s a feeling.

And this summer, the restaurant turns the heat into hospitality, inviting you to slip away from the city’s chaos and into a dining experience that’s as indulgent as it is immersive. Where tradition, taste, and timeless warmth come together like old friends around a royal feast.

Let’s talk about the crown jewel: the food. Oh, the food. Start with the legendary Murgh Lajawab Tikka—smoky, tender, unapologetically bold. Move on to the soul-satisfying Gosht Bhuna, slow-cooked to perfection with spices that dance across your tongue. And don’t even think of skipping the Kabsa Rice—aromatic, layered, and always a crowd favourite. Feeling extra royal? The Special Tandoori Platter is a festival on a plate, and the Golden Platter? Fit for a feast with family, friends, or anyone worth sharing a bite of bliss with.