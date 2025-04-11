Where to take your furry buddy on a date in Mumbai on National Pet Day?

This National Pet Day, if you want to spend quality time with your furry companions and take them out for a date, here's where you can step into in Mumbai for a cosy time together.
This serene and charming café in Bandra has an outdoor yet comfortable seating for your pets. Their organic and healthy menu options makes you happy while pet bowls keeps your furry friends more than delighted. Visit The Village Shop in Bandra. Approx Price (for two): Rs 1400+.
Now if you are a cat lover but do not have one at home, then worry not and head over to this place in Versova. Play with around 40 rescued cats who are all waiting to give you all the love they have and the best part is, you can adopt them from the place itself. This is the Cat Café Studio. Approx Price (for two): Rs 550+
Would you like to meet like-minded pet parents and share the joys and woes of your naughty furry friends? Then head over to this place which has multiple outlets in Mumbai and has created not only a luxurious dining destination but also a community for pet owners. With its spacious dining areas, and a variety of dishes on the menu, it’s the perfect spot to dine with your friends. What more, they also host frequent pet behavior sessions and adoption drives making it a truly inclusive and caring community. Check out Doolally Taproom. Approx Price (for two): Rs 2500+
Enjoy a variety of bagels and brews and watch as your furry friends take their happy picks from their own special menu. This place in Bandra has been welcoming pets for close to two decades now and even offers a pet-friendly menu to choose from whiel you relax and relish the fantastic dishes available for ‘hoomans’. This place is The Bagel Shop in Bandra. Approx price (for two): Rs 1400+.
Swing by with your four-legged friend at this pretty corner in Khar which not only has its space designed for the comfort of both the people and the pets but also provides great food. Making it a community space for pet parents, they often organise activities with puppies or or other furry companions. This is the Café Out of the Blue, Khar. Approx price (for two): Rs 2500+.