How pet therapy boosts your mood one paw at a time

Ever had a bad day instantly brightened by a wagging tail or a gentle purr? That magical life in mood isn’t just in your imagination, it’s the power of pet therapy at work! From cosy cuddles to goofy tail-chasing antics, animals have a natural way of making us feel better. And it turns out, that science backs it up! But your pet is also an angel in animal form so don’t worry.

Pet therapy, also known as animal-assisted therapy, is where trained animals, often dogs, cats and even horses help people cope with stress, anxiety and emotional challenges. But even outside of formal therapy settings, just spending time with a pet can do wonders for your mental health. When you stroke a dog’s fur or hear a cat purring in your lap, your body starts producing feel-good hormones like oxytocin, while dialing down stress hormones like cortisol. Translation? You feel calm, love and a little bit like you’re living in a Disney movie, just don’t try singing to birds.