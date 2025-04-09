Beauty hacks your mom was right about

Let’s face it, when we were teens, most of us rolled our eyes at our mom’s beauty advice. Who needed coconut oil when there were shiny bottles promising to clear your skin, fix your car and refill your bank account? But somewhere between skipping toner and spending way too much on under-eye cream, we realized that our mothers are lowkey beauty gurus. From pantry staples to timeless routines, here are the mom-approved hacks that stood the test of time and social media.

Using gram flour (besan) as a natural exfoliator

Long before store-bought scrubs filled with microplastics came into play, your mom relied on a trusty bowl of besan. Mixed with haldi, a squeeze of lemon and a splash of milk or rose water, it became the ultimate glow-getter. This humble kitchen staple gently exfoliated, brightened dull skin and evened out your complexion.

Sandalwood paste (chandan) for cooling stressed-out skin

Hidden in your mom’s vanity, often in a small wooden container was the secret to calm, soothed skin: sandalwood paste. Whether it was a heat rash, an unexpected pimple before a big occasion, or just a need to cool down after a long day, this creamy paste did it all. The natural antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties of chandan worked like magic, leaving a soothing fragrance that lingered longer than any designer mist.

Rubbing tomatoes on your face

Back when you thought tomatoes were only good for chutney and salads, mom was busy using them as a secret weapon against tanning and oily skin. She’d slice a ripe tomato, rub it gently across the face and lets its natural acidity do the heavy lifting, tightening pores, fighting acne and brightening up full spots.

Ghee for elbows, knees and lips

While you were hoarding lip balms and body butter, your mom reached for one golden jar: ghee. Warmed just a little and massaged into elbows, knees or dry lips. It worked like a rich, all-natural salve. Come winter, it was her cure for every dry patch. Nourishing, healing and always on hand in the kitchen, ghee was her ultimate multitasker.

Using milk cream (malai) as a moisturiser

The layer of thick cream sitting on top of boiled milk? Most kids ran from it, but moms knew better. They’d swipe that malai straight onto their face and let it sit like a dewy, hydrating mask. Rich in fats and lactic acid, it gently exfoliated while leaving the skin cushiony-soft and glowing.