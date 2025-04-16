Get ready for an egg-stra indulgent affair this Easter

Easter just got a whole lot more delicious—and trust GIGI to serve it with a side of flair, finesse, and a globe-trotting appetite. This season, GIGI Bombay is pulling out all the stops with a limited-edition All Day Easter menu, curated by none other than Chef Beena Noronha, and it’s playful, it’s indulgent, it’s global—and it’s downright impossible to resist.

From the first bite to the final flourish of dessert, every dish on this menu is a little love letter to decadence, bold flavour, and the sheer joy of eating. It’s not just food—it’s theatre on a plate!

The curtain rises with a trio of appetisers that don’t whisper—they sing.

Pomme Pavé—layers upon layers of golden, crispy, buttery potatoes stacked with precision, crowned with a cloud of lemon cream cheese, a dollop of blueberry jam, and speckled with thyme and oregano caviar pearls. It’s like — if elegance had a snack.