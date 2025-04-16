Get ready for an egg-stra indulgent affair this Easter

Easter just got a whole lot more delicious—and trust GIGI to serve it with a side of flair, finesse, and a globe-trotting appetite. This season, GIGI Bombay is pulling out all the stops with a limited-edition All Day Easter menu, curated by none other than Chef Beena Noronha, and it’s playful, it’s indulgent, it’s global—and it’s downright impossible to resist.
From the first bite to the final flourish of dessert, every dish on this menu is a little love letter to decadence, bold flavour, and the sheer joy of eating. It’s not just food—it’s theatre on a plate!
The curtain rises with a trio of appetisers that don’t whisper—they sing.
Pomme Pavé—layers upon layers of golden, crispy, buttery potatoes stacked with precision, crowned with a cloud of lemon cream cheese, a dollop of blueberry jam, and speckled with thyme and oregano caviar pearls. It’s like — if elegance had a snack.
Next is Balsamic Glazed Mushroom Flatbread—imagine earthy mushrooms and caramelised onions wrapped in a flaky puff pastry hug, sprinkled with fresh herbs, and then glossed in sweet balsamic like it’s headed to the runway.
And then comes the Velvet Phyllo Bite, and oh—what a bite it is. Crispy phyllo cradling slow-cooked, herb-laced minced chicken with just the right kiss of parmesan. It’s giving opulent canapé at an art gallery opening energy.
Feeling fancy yet? Good. Because things are about to get even more deliciously dramatic. Enter: Yuzu Kosho Tiger. Smoky-charred tiger prawns luxuriating in a buttery yuzu-kosho marinade, draped in white miso beurre blanc, lounging atop charred leeks, finished with shiso oil and glittering tobiko pearls. It’s a dish that practically winks at you.
Then come the mains—festive, lavish, and ready to be the centrepiece of your Easter table.
Pappardelle Siciliane al Pistacchio? It’s sunshine on a plate—pistachio pesto tangled with wide ribbons of pasta, pops of sun-dried tomato and tart cranberry dancing through every bite.
Craving comfort? Enter Miso Truffle Udon—thick, chewy noodles lounging in creamy, umami-rich miso, laced with truffle shavings and a whisper of crispy garlic. Soul food, but make it couture.
And the Smoky Soy Spatchcock? Think fire-kissed grilled chicken, marinated in a spicy soy glaze, lounging beside crispy rosemary wedges, a bright mango salad, and an umami mushroom sauce. It’s got that Sunday roast energy.
Nori Buta Kushi—pork belly skewers, spicy and glazed, served with sticky rice and nori jam. A sweet-salty-savoury harmony that hits every craving you didn’t know you had.And the showstopper: Ocean Glow Dory. Grilled John Dory with romesco sauce, spinach, truffle foam, and those iconic fried leeks. It’s sea-meets-sky-on-a-plate magic.
But of course, Easter is nothing without a sweet finale—and GIGI’s desserts? Total knockout. Bunny’s Delight is a dream—layers of spiced carrot cake hidden inside a silky white chocolate mousse, drizzled with a carrot-nutmeg sauce. Whimsical, luxurious, and downright irresistible.
Then there’s the Easter Meadow Flan—so soft it melts on your tongue, topped with apple jam, golden-orange blossom honeycomb, vibrant mango purée, and a scoop of Madagascar vanilla gelato for good measure. It tastes like spring decided to throw a garden party on your tastebuds.
Whether it’s brunch, lunch, or dinner, this is your sign to gather your people, raise a glass, and celebrate the season with unforgettable food.