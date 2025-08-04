Mumbai gets its first MaLa-forward concept restaurant

Highlights on the menu are the creative Typhoon Shelter Paneer and the popular Bang Bang! Prawn Toast. For main courses, fearless options await in the form of the Pepperberry Chicken and the Pixian Chilli Basil Pork Belly. Noodle enthusiasts are spoiled for choice with the likes of the Classic Ma La Bang Bang! and the dramatic Bang Bang! Flying Noodles. Nourishing choices are also available on the menu in the form of the Ma La Collagen Pork Noodle Soup, which is cooked for 24 hours.

The meal concludes with a creative flourish: the Chilli Oil Soft Serve, a signature dessert balancing spiciness and creaminess. The décor is as thoughtful as the cuisine with a works-of-fiction mascot Pai Mei representing the brand‘s fearless spirit.

Rahul Punjabi, Chef, has more than ten years of domestic and international experience with restaurants such as Sydney's Restaurant Quay, where he worked, followed by a stint as Executive Chef at Masala Library by Jiggs Kalra. At Bang Bang! Noodle, he shares his skills and personal narrative.