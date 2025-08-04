This Mumbai restaurant launches five-course menu for Raksha Bandhan

Offering vegetarian and non-vegetarian versions, the set menu costs Rs 999++ and 1,299++ respectively. It starts with a soup option, either wholesome Moringa Shorba or the creamy Paya Nihari, followed by a cheeky Sweet Potato Shammi Chaat.

For the main courses, one can choose one of the small plates, which are creative options like Balinese Bhel or Kheema Kachori. The main courses provide heart-warming plates like Paneer Kurchan, Truffle Palak Saag with burrata, or Laal Maas, accompanied by the right breads or neer dosa.

The celebration is rounded off on a sweet note with a dessert of your choice, Chef Richard D’souza especially suggesting the signature Ghevar. This rich dessert is topped with desi ghee, creamy malai rabdi, kulfi ice cream and fruits of the season, ensuring a nostalgic and guilty pleasure conclusion to the meal. Joshi House’s Raksha Bandhan menu provides a great chance for siblings to connect through a really unforgettable food experience.