This restaurant brings true Nikkei cuisine to Mumbai

In a city already saturated with global cuisine, Amaru doesn’t try to shout over the noise. Instead, it draws you in with quiet confidence and a sharply defined sense of self. Tucked into the Bombay Art Society in Bandra, the restaurant introduces Mumbai to Nikkei cuisine—a considered blend of Japanese technique and Peruvian soul—with clarity, elegance and a refusal to overcomplicate what’s already rich in story.
At Amaru, the experience begins before the first bite. The interiors are warm, intentional and calm, wrapped in layers of bamboo and wood that shift between Japanese minimalism and earthy Peruvian texture. Lighting softens as the night unfolds, and by the weekend, a pulse of live music carries the space gently from dinner to after-hours. It’s the kind of place that makes you want to linger and luckily, the food makes a strong case for staying.
Start with the avocado tartare, which is clean, creamy and balanced with just the right amount of acidity. I wasn’t expecting something so simple to land with so much clarity, but it did. The tempura fried avocado is equally satisfying, warm and crisp on the outside, soft inside and almost addictive when dipped into the accompanying sauce. The chicharron mixto came next, and it was a full-flavoured punch, crunchy, salty and deeply savoury in a way that makes it hard to share.
But what really stood out to me was the ceviche. I went in thinking I’d try a bite and move on, but ended up scraping the bowl clean. The Clasico Hamachi was bright and assertive, the Mixto zingy and refreshing; each spoonful felt like a palate reset. The tiraditos, especially Dos Colores and the vegetarian Tiradito Verde, were more delicate in flavour but still thoughtful, offering quieter moments between bigger hits. The tofu steak with Huancaina sauce came in as a comforting main, hearty, generous and grounding after the sharpness of the starters. Each dish felt paced, not rushed. The service gave you room to sit with things, talk, pause and ease into the next plate.
The churros arrived last, and with them, a sense of celebration. Cloaked in white paper and lit briefly on fire before being revealed, they feel less like dessert and more like a ritual. Crisp on the outside, soft within and gently dusted with cinnamon, they’re the kind of closing note that stays with you well after you leave the table. That small moment of theatre, paired with something so deeply familiar, felt like a quiet summary of everything Amaru gets right: restraint, care and just the right amount of wonder.
There’s no pressure here to be wowed. Amaru doesn’t ask for your attention—it earns it. The dishes don’t come with long explanations or overdone garnishes. Instead, what you get is clarity, balance and a strong point of view. The space trusts the diner to connect with the food on their own terms, without being told how to feel about it.
This is not a place built for the scroll. It’s built for slow bites, long pauses, and returning. There’s an ease here, a refusal to rush, a sense that time can stretch just a little longer if you allow it to.
Reservations help, and so does arriving with intention. Amaru sets a tone and holds it throughout. It knows exactly what it’s doing.
(Written by Esha Aphale)