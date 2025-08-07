This restaurant brings true Nikkei cuisine to Mumbai

Start with the avocado tartare, which is clean, creamy and balanced with just the right amount of acidity. I wasn’t expecting something so simple to land with so much clarity, but it did. The tempura fried avocado is equally satisfying, warm and crisp on the outside, soft inside and almost addictive when dipped into the accompanying sauce. The chicharron mixto came next, and it was a full-flavoured punch, crunchy, salty and deeply savoury in a way that makes it hard to share.

But what really stood out to me was the ceviche. I went in thinking I’d try a bite and move on, but ended up scraping the bowl clean. The Clasico Hamachi was bright and assertive, the Mixto zingy and refreshing; each spoonful felt like a palate reset. The tiraditos, especially Dos Colores and the vegetarian Tiradito Verde, were more delicate in flavour but still thoughtful, offering quieter moments between bigger hits. The tofu steak with Huancaina sauce came in as a comforting main, hearty, generous and grounding after the sharpness of the starters. Each dish felt paced, not rushed. The service gave you room to sit with things, talk, pause and ease into the next plate.

The churros arrived last, and with them, a sense of celebration. Cloaked in white paper and lit briefly on fire before being revealed, they feel less like dessert and more like a ritual. Crisp on the outside, soft within and gently dusted with cinnamon, they’re the kind of closing note that stays with you well after you leave the table. That small moment of theatre, paired with something so deeply familiar, felt like a quiet summary of everything Amaru gets right: restraint, care and just the right amount of wonder.