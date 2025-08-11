Head to this Lebanese restaurant in Mumbai to sample an all-new Indian inspired menu

Zaatar W Zeit, the Lebanese restaurant, is marking India’s Independence Day with an unprecedented food gesture, introducing its first-ever specially designed menu for the Indian market. As a symbolic gesture to its new home, the brand is introducing a variety of India Rolls and skillets that blend its signature Lebanese flavours with traditional Indian spices and ingredients.
This new menu, which is a year-round offering in Mumbai, is a major shift for the brand. Customers can now experience an interesting fusion of cultures in dishes such as the Shish Chicken Tikka, Shish Kabab and Butter Chicken Wraps. These wraps contain tandoor-grilled meats and spices specific to India swathed in Zaatar W Zeit’s signature dough to create a happy union of textures and flavours.
For vegetarians, the menu also presents equally appealing alternatives. The Shish Paneer Tikka Wrap offers a spicy option and the Zaatar Malai Paneer Skillet marries creamy cheese sauces with the company’s signature za’atar spice. The Zaatar Malai Chicken Skillet is another highlight that comes with rich malai tikka accompanied by classic Lebanese sides like garlic paste, pickled onions and mini pita bread.
This permanent fixture on the menu, which can be found at their Bandra and new Andheri branches and also on food delivery apps, proves Zaatar W Zeit's penchant for innovation and respect for Indian food culture. In integrating local palates while remaining authentic to its Lebanese heritage, the brand is chalking out a new page in its Mumbai tale, serving a new and interesting dining experience on the Indian plate.