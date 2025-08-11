Head to this Lebanese restaurant in Mumbai to sample an all-new Indian inspired menu

Zaatar W Zeit, the Lebanese restaurant, is marking India’s Independence Day with an unprecedented food gesture, introducing its first-ever specially designed menu for the Indian market. As a symbolic gesture to its new home, the brand is introducing a variety of India Rolls and skillets that blend its signature Lebanese flavours with traditional Indian spices and ingredients.

What can you expect on the menu?

This new menu, which is a year-round offering in Mumbai, is a major shift for the brand. Customers can now experience an interesting fusion of cultures in dishes such as the Shish Chicken Tikka, Shish Kabab and Butter Chicken Wraps. These wraps contain tandoor-grilled meats and spices specific to India swathed in Zaatar W Zeit’s signature dough to create a happy union of textures and flavours.