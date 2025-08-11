Jackie Chan supports ‘old films’, says big studios today 'are business guys’

During a candid conversation at the Locarno Film Festival, Jackie Chan bares his heart out about today’s filmmaking process. According to him, “I think the old movies are better than today. Right now, a lot of big studios, they're not filmmakers, they're business guys. They invest 40 million and think, How can I get it back?' And you can't go over. It's very difficult to make a good movie now.”

Jackie Chan became a household name around the late 1970’s and ruled for over two decades with his strength in stunts. He was seen in several movies like The Fearless Hyena (1979), Police Story (1985) or Who Am I? (1998). During the conversation he emphasises how today’s production houses have a huge stake in making films. In fact, their contribution can almost be seen as quantitative in terms of financial return, rather than being qualitative in terms of content.