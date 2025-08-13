This newly launched restaurant in Bandra for a taste of South India

Mumbai’s vibrant culinary scene has a new addition with the launch of Uppu, a pure vegetarian South Indian kitchen from the founders of the popular Saltt Karjat and Oleander Farms. Situated in the charming by-lanes of Bandra, the 36-seater restaurant promises to bring the soulful flavours of the South to the heart of the city.

New South Indian eatery Uppu opens in Bandra

Uppu, which translates as ‘salt’ in a number of South Indian languages, is the creation of the Ahuja Family. Founder Aaliya Ahuja says the restaurant is a nod to a beloved family tradition of having uncomplicated, unpretentious South Indian cuisine. “We’re not in pursuit of newness; we’re clinging to what’s always felt right,” she explains, underscoring the restaurant’s preoccupation with retro and thoroughly comforting food that feels like home.

The menu is a gastronomic tour of the Southern states, with dishes reminiscent of the rich curries of Tamil Nadu, the coconut-infused gravies of Kerala, the Andhra’s fiery spice and the subtle warmth of Karnataka. Uppu wants to serve food cooked with memory, not rediscovery and wants people to take the time to eat them just as they would at home.