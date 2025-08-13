This newly launched restaurant in Bandra for a taste of South India

Mumbai’s vibrant culinary scene has a new addition with the launch of Uppu, a pure vegetarian South Indian kitchen from the founders of the popular Saltt Karjat and Oleander Farms. Situated in the charming by-lanes of Bandra, the 36-seater restaurant promises to bring the soulful flavours of the South to the heart of the city.
Uppu, which translates as ‘salt’ in a number of South Indian languages, is the creation of the Ahuja Family. Founder Aaliya Ahuja says the restaurant is a nod to a beloved family tradition of having uncomplicated, unpretentious South Indian cuisine. “We’re not in pursuit of newness; we’re clinging to what’s always felt right,” she explains, underscoring the restaurant’s preoccupation with retro and thoroughly comforting food that feels like home.
The menu is a gastronomic tour of the Southern states, with dishes reminiscent of the rich curries of Tamil Nadu, the coconut-infused gravies of Kerala, the Andhra’s fiery spice and the subtle warmth of Karnataka. Uppu wants to serve food cooked with memory, not rediscovery and wants people to take the time to eat them just as they would at home.
Breakfast at Uppu is marketed as a morning ritual, the reassuring hiss of a hot dosa, the soft steam of freshly prepared idlis and the smell of filter coffee. It’s intended to be an inviting beginning to the day, whether as a quick bite or a quiet break.
The kitchen is headed by consultant chef Naveen, a veteran with more than 35 years of experience with big brands such as The Leela and Taj President’s Konkan Café. Having assistant chefs from Madras, Chef Naveen contributes immense authentic expertise to Uppu’s menu.
Opening with breakfast, lunch and dinner options, followed by cocktails, Uppu has the potential to become an insider’s favourite for those looking for real, homestyle South Indian cuisine in a welcoming and contemporary ambiance. It's not just a restaurant, but a considered nod to the South, created for modern Bombay.