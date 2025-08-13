First look of Daniel Day-Lewis from comeback movie Anemone unveiled

Hollywood studio Focus Features has shared the first look of Oscar-winning actor Daniel Day-Lewis from the upcoming film Anemone, which marks his return to movies after an eight year retirement.

What can you expect in Anemone?

The acclaimed-actor has won the Academy award for best actor thrice for his roles in Jim Sheridan’s biographical drama My Left Foot, Paul Thomas Anderson’s epic period drama There Will Be Blood and Steven Spielberg’s historical drama Lincoln.

Anemone, a family drama about the “lives undone by seemingly irreconcilable legacies of political and personal violence”, marks the directorial debut of his son Ronan Day-Lewis, who has co-written the project with the actor.

The movie will have its world premiere at the 63rd New York Film Festival. It also features Sean Bean and Samantha Morton in pivotal roles. “Three-time Oscar winner Daniel Day-Lewis returns to the screen with ANEMONE, directed by Ronan Day-Lewis. Also starring Sean Bean and Samantha Morton. Premiering at this year's New York Film Festival. #NYFF63,” Focus Features posted on its official social media handles.

Set in Northern England, the film follows a middle-aged man, played by Sean, who sets out from his suburban home on a journey into the woods, where he reconnects with his estranged hermit brother, played by Daniel.