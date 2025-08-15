New monsoon menu of this Santacruz restaurant features all the flavours of comfort

This monsoon, Eve Santacruz invites guests to toast the season with a new limited period menu that is a genuine tribute to comfort food and nostalgia. The carefully crafted monsoon menu is a harmonious blend of reinvented favourites, soul-warming desserts and monsoon-beckoning cocktails, all made indulgent with the restaurant’s trademark culinary touches.
The menu features a vibrant medley of small and large plates designed to evoke feelings of warmth on a rainy day. Highlights include the Baked Vada Pav, a nostalgic tribute to Mumbai’s street food with a focaccia bun and fiery garlic chutney, and the Peri Peri Corn Ribs, tender and smoky with a parmesan and sour cream finish. For those who need a little spice kick, the Kung Pao Chicken, or for vegetarians, its Cottage Cheese equivalent, is something not to be missed. The menu also contains richer dishes such as the soothing Burrata Saag accompanied by Makai Roti and the aromatic Smoked Chicken Curry accompanied by barista rice.
Aside from the savory, the monsoon extravaganza goes on with sinful desserts. Patrons can relish golden Churros sprinkled with cinnamon sugar and accompanied by luxuriant chocolate and caramel dips or airy Tiramisu Eclairs infused with espresso and a dash of alcohol.
To go with the meal, Eve’s bar has introduced a range of monsoon-inspired drinks. The Coa & Coconut provides a tropical getaway with Grey Goose and coconut water, or the Tamarind Takedown gives a smoky-sour kick with Patrón Reposado. To indulge in a sweet and spicy journey, the Mango Magic Potion combines Patrón Silver with mango and pickled ginger.
Eve Santacruz’s Monsoon Menu is more than just a meal, it’s an attitude. Each dish and beverage is designed to offer a thoroughly comforting experience, encouraging guests to enjoy the moment and linger awhile, creating memories that will stay long after the skies have parted.
On till September 7.