New monsoon menu of this Santacruz restaurant features all the flavours of comfort

Aside from the savory, the monsoon extravaganza goes on with sinful desserts. Patrons can relish golden Churros sprinkled with cinnamon sugar and accompanied by luxuriant chocolate and caramel dips or airy Tiramisu Eclairs infused with espresso and a dash of alcohol.

To go with the meal, Eve’s bar has introduced a range of monsoon-inspired drinks. The Coa & Coconut provides a tropical getaway with Grey Goose and coconut water, or the Tamarind Takedown gives a smoky-sour kick with Patrón Reposado. To indulge in a sweet and spicy journey, the Mango Magic Potion combines Patrón Silver with mango and pickled ginger.

Eve Santacruz’s Monsoon Menu is more than just a meal, it’s an attitude. Each dish and beverage is designed to offer a thoroughly comforting experience, encouraging guests to enjoy the moment and linger awhile, creating memories that will stay long after the skies have parted.

On till September 7.