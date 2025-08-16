Head to Mumbai’s first coffee-and-cocktail crossover

Also muddying the boundaries between day and night, the bar will introduce a co-curated portfolio of matcha-and coffee-infused cocktails. Look for unexpected drinks such as earthy matcha spritz and assertive coffee martinis. The meal concludes with a sampling of Bastian’s new Tin Tin desserts, an interactive and whimsical conclusion to a memorable dinner.

Outside of the plate, the takeover is a total sensory experience. Guests can snap the moment in a photobooth and buy limited-edition merchandise at an exclusive pop-up boutique. The three-day festival will also have special entertainment daily, from a mentalist on August 22 to a tarot card reader on the 23rd and live music on the last day, with one special surprise yet to be revealed.

This three-day takeover is an invitation to celebrate the past present and future of Mumbai’s dynamic dining scene. It is a testament to what happens when two distinct culinary worlds meet to create something truly unforgettable.