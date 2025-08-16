Head to Mumbai’s first coffee-and-cocktail crossover

Mumbai’s gastronomic horizon is all geared for a revolutionary three-day affair when Blondie and Bastian At the Top combine forces in a never-before-attempted coffee-and-cocktail fusion. Between August 22 and 24, this select collaboration guarantees an unforgettable mix of café culture and upscale dining miles above the city.
The occasion is a unique full-circle experience for Blondie as it returns to the rooftop where it began. This is not a pop-up; it is a celebration of Blondie's path and an ode to the people who have been with it. The menu will feature an unexpected yet irresistible marriage of both brands' iconic offerings. Blondie’s signature Benne Dosas and cookie croissants straight out of gooey heaven will be paired with Bastian’s elegant small plates and decadent mains.
Also muddying the boundaries between day and night, the bar will introduce a co-curated portfolio of matcha-and coffee-infused cocktails. Look for unexpected drinks such as earthy matcha spritz and assertive coffee martinis. The meal concludes with a sampling of Bastian’s new Tin Tin desserts, an interactive and whimsical conclusion to a memorable dinner.
Outside of the plate, the takeover is a total sensory experience. Guests can snap the moment in a photobooth and buy limited-edition merchandise at an exclusive pop-up boutique. The three-day festival will also have special entertainment daily, from a mentalist on August 22 to a tarot card reader on the 23rd and live music on the last day, with one special surprise yet to be revealed.
This three-day takeover is an invitation to celebrate the past present and future of Mumbai’s dynamic dining scene. It is a testament to what happens when two distinct culinary worlds meet to create something truly unforgettable.