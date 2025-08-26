Where to get the best modaks in Mumbai this Ganesh Chaturthi

As Mumabi gears up to welcome Lord Ganesh into their homes, the city’s love for modaks is back in full swing. From traditional steamed classics to inventive contemporary treats (yes, chocolate is involved!), the city has something for every sweet tooth this Ganesh Chaturthi. The aroma of freshly steamed modaks wafts through homes and bakeries alike, signalling the sweet start of the festive season.

Where to buy modaks in Mumbai this Ganesh Chaturthi

Aaswad and Panshikar are the ultimate spots for classic Ukadiche modaks. Aaswad is celebrated for its melt-in-the-mouth texture and perfectly balanced sweetness, while Panshikar, a 100+ year Maharashtrian institution, serves modaks steeped in heritage and authentic flavours, a taste of history in every bite.