Where to get the best modaks in Mumbai this Ganesh Chaturthi

As Mumabi gears up to welcome Lord Ganesh into their homes, the city’s love for modaks is back in full swing. From traditional steamed classics to inventive contemporary treats (yes, chocolate is involved!), the city has something for every sweet tooth this Ganesh Chaturthi. The aroma of freshly steamed modaks wafts through homes and bakeries alike, signalling the sweet start of the festive season.
Aaswad and Panshikar are the ultimate spots for classic Ukadiche modaks. Aaswad is celebrated for its melt-in-the-mouth texture and perfectly balanced sweetness, while Panshikar, a 100+ year Maharashtrian institution, serves modaks steeped in heritage and authentic flavours, a taste of history in every bite.
For those who love variety, Bombay Sweet Shop’s Modak Medley is a festive delight. A single box features Chocolate Hazelnut Modak, Puran Poli Modak and Malta Orange Modak — perfect for gifting, sharing or hiding in your room while you devour the full box.
Near the Siddhivinayak Temple, Modakam delights devotees with both traditional and flavoured modaks. Classic but with a little twist! Pure Origins takes pride in their made-to-order Ukadiche modaks, ensuring freshness and authenticity in every bite.
Mumbai’s own Maska Bakery brings the spirit of the city into its menu with Modak Bon Bons, Karanjis, Modak Chocolate Bars and Mathri Shortbreads. Inspired by Bombay’s love for Ganpati Bappa, their creative sweets are playful yet indulgent, making festive celebrations extra special.
For those craving modern twists, Toujours offers Ganpati specials with a contemporary flair. Marizpan and Chocolate Modaks, made with cashews and fine Belgian chocolate, are deliciously unique. The Piñata Modak, a milk chocolate shell filled with pralines, brownie bites, and mini chocolate modaks, is a guaranteed crowd-pleaser for kids and adults alike. Ganpati Cupcakes come in vibrant festive flavours and creative décor, while their Ganpati Cakes, adorned with puja thalis and acrylic Ganesh toppers, make stunning centrepieces.
From heritage classics to contemporary innovations, Mumbai’s modak scene promises to make your Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations extra sweet, colourful and memorable — whether you’re sharing with family, gifting to friends, or simply treating yourself.