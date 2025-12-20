This Mumbai restaurant’s anniversary menu keeps its feet on the ground

I walked in on a winter evening. Outside, the city was busy and loud. Inside Indian Accent Mumbai, at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, things felt controlled and calm. Two years after opening, the restaurant feels settled. There is no sense of performance. The room is confident enough to let the food carry the experience.
The anniversary tasting menu does exactly that. It moves through familiar flavours and formats, with small changes that keep things interesting without overcomplicating them. The cooking is clear and direct. Dishes arrive on time, well paced and properly hot.
The meal starts with the Blue Cheese Naan. It is rich, soft and indulgent, and still one of the most enjoyable ways to begin a meal here. The shorba that follows is mild and steady, easing you into the first round of small plates.
Multani Moth Kachori comes crisp and light, paired with chilli onion that cuts straight through the richness. Chana Jor Garam with black chickpea hummus leans into crunch and salt. Papdi Chaat with crackling spinach does what it says on the plate: sharp, crunchy, and fast to disappear. These dishes are familiar in flavour, but carefully put together.
The Tandoori Pulled Pork with Bacon Bhujiya and Cherry Chaat is where I slowed down. I loved the Bacon Bhujiya. It adds crunch, salt and weight to the dish, working well with the smoky pork and the sweetness of the cherries. It’s satisfying in a very direct way.
The Dilli Shawarma comes next, filled with Chicken Rara and house pickle. It melted in my mouth. The meat is soft, well spiced and rich without being heavy. It’s comforting and filling, and one of the strongest courses on the menu.
Crab Varuval follows, cooked in pepper butter with black truffle. The crab is sweet and clean, but the mini crab potato chips stood out more. Crisp and addictive, they brought texture and bite to the dish and were my favourite part of the plate.
A short break comes with the kulfi sorbet, which is cool and refreshing and does its job well.
For the main course, I picked the braised lamb shank with tangy gourd and green almond korma. The lamb is tender and generous, the sauce warm and balanced. Alongside it are black dairy dal, wasabi and kakdi raita, and the house kulcha. These sides are familiar and comforting, and they hold the course together.
Dessert is simple and well judged. Motichoor soft serve with bitter almond is light and not too sweet. The final dish, Amritsari black plum with saffron mascarpone, caramelised milk halwa, and crisp seviyan, tastes nostalgic without feeling heavy.
What works here is consistency. The menu doesn’t chase novelty or surprise for its own sake. The food is well cooked, flavours are clear and the pacing is right. There is also a practical generosity behind the scenes, with Indian Accent’s ongoing partnership with Salaam Baalak Trust, providing meals to children for every table that dines.