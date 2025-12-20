This Mumbai restaurant’s anniversary menu keeps its feet on the ground

The meal starts with the Blue Cheese Naan. It is rich, soft and indulgent, and still one of the most enjoyable ways to begin a meal here. The shorba that follows is mild and steady, easing you into the first round of small plates.

Multani Moth Kachori comes crisp and light, paired with chilli onion that cuts straight through the richness. Chana Jor Garam with black chickpea hummus leans into crunch and salt. Papdi Chaat with crackling spinach does what it says on the plate: sharp, crunchy, and fast to disappear. These dishes are familiar in flavour, but carefully put together.

The Tandoori Pulled Pork with Bacon Bhujiya and Cherry Chaat is where I slowed down. I loved the Bacon Bhujiya. It adds crunch, salt and weight to the dish, working well with the smoky pork and the sweetness of the cherries. It’s satisfying in a very direct way.