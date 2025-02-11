Where to head to in Mumbai for a memorable Valentine’s Day

With Valentines Day just around the corner, love is in the air—and on the plate! Mumbai’s finest restaurants are rolling out exclusive Valentines’ menus to set the perfect mood for romance. Whether you’re planning an intimate candlelit dinner, a fun Galentine’s night out, or simply celebrating love in all its forms, these stunning venues promise unforgettable experiences. From dreamy ambiance and indulgent flavours to handcrafted cocktails, here’s where you should book a table this Valentines.
For couples looking to celebrate in style, Scarlett House in Bandra offers an elegant yet lively setting. Whether it’s a cosy date night or a fun evening with friends, this stylish hotspot promises a curated menu featuring indulgent mains, innovative small plates, and expertly crafted cocktails. With its contemporary ambience and inviting charm, Scarlett House is the perfect place to toast to love.
Where: Scarlett House, Bandra, Pali Hills
Price for 2: INR 2000
Time: 8.30 am – 10.30 pm
Step into the vibrant world of Blah, where love, laughter, and indulgence come together for the perfect Valentine’s celebration. With chic interiors and a lively atmosphere, this Santacruz hotspot is offering a special menu featuring fresh salads, gourmet pizzas, and signature cocktails. Whether it’s a romantic dinner or a Galentine’s party, Blah ensures a night filled with delicious bites and great vibes.
Where: Blah! Santacruz
Price for 2: INR 2000
Time: 12 pm – 1.30 am
Celebrate love with breathtaking views at QEY, one of Lower Parel’s most sophisticated dining destinations. Indulge in a gourmet Valentine’s menu featuring delicacies like Veg and Non-Veg Daloma, paired with signature cocktails. Whether you're planning a dreamy date night or a Galentine’s get-together, QEY’s luxe ambience and exceptional service make it an unforgettable experience.
Where: QEY, Kamala Mills, Lower Parel
Price for 2: INR 2500
Time: 7 pm – 1.30 am
Bandra’s first speakeasy-inspired bar, Ocho, is the perfect setting for a cozy and intimate Valentine’s dinner. Featuring a special menu with standout dishes like Lamb Birria Tacos and Pulled Jackfruit Tostadas, this dimly lit, stylish venue exudes old-world charm. Raise a toast with handcrafted cocktails for a night of romance and indulgence.
Where: Ocho, Bandra
Price for 2: INR 3000
Time: 7 pm – 1 am
For couples looking for something unique, Megumi in Bandra offers a fusion of Brazilian bamboo decor and Japanese elegance. Enjoy an exquisite sushi spread, innovative dishes, and beautifully crafted cocktails in an intimate setting. Whether it’s a romantic date or a night out with friends, Megumi guarantees a dining experience to remember.
Where: Megumi, Bandra
Price for 2: INR 3500
Time: 7 pm – 1.30 am
Dine in style at Baglami, where the ambience is as delightful as the food. Treat your taste buds to a delectable spread, including Wabi Sabi Chips, Brioche Sliders, and the irresistible Red Velvet Passion Fruit Swiss Roll. With a romantic setting and a menu designed to impress, Baglami is perfect for a special Valentine’s celebration.
Where: Baglami, Bandra BKC
Price for 2: INR 2500
Time: 7 pm – 1.30 am
Transport your senses to the Mediterranean with ilili’s Valentine’s special menu. Indulge in Smoked Pepper Cheese Mushroom and Harissa Paneer Kebab while sipping on expertly crafted cocktails. Whether you’re planning a romantic evening or celebrating love with friends, ilili offers an elegant yet cozy setting to make the night special.
Where: ilili, Dadar
Price for 2: INR 1500
Time: 7 pm – 1 am
Step into the enchanting ambience of Luuma House, Juhu, where candlelit charm meets refined flavours. Offering a specially curated Valentine’s menu with handcrafted cocktails, this venue is perfect for couples looking for a stylish yet intimate celebration.
Where: Luuma House, Juhu
Price for 2: INR 1500
Time: 7 pm – 1 am
Experience love in a tropical paradise at Prraia, where cosy cabanas and Mediterranean flavours create the ultimate romantic escape. Enjoy delicious offerings like ‘She Teases but She Pleases’ alongside handcrafted cocktails, making every moment unforgettable.
Where: Prraia, Worli
Price for 2: INR 2000
Time: 6 pm – 1.30 am
Serenity meets sophistication at Tattva, where the ambience and gourmet flavours set the perfect stage for a love-filled evening. Enjoy a thoughtfully curated menu, paired with refreshing cocktails, in a setting that’s equal parts intimate and luxurious.
Where: Tattva Bar and Cafe, Andheri
Price for 2: INR 2000
Time: 7 pm – 1.30 am
Blending modern aesthetics with culinary craftsmanship, CrayCraft offers a specially curated menu with whimsical dishes like Tastes Like Strawberries and Cherry Blossom Sushi. Whether it’s a romantic dinner or a Galentine’s gathering, CrayCraft ensures a dining experience filled with charm and flavour.
Where: CrayCraft, Marol
Price for 2: INR 1500
Time: 7 pm – 1.30 am