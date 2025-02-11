Where to head to in Mumbai for a memorable Valentine’s Day

For couples looking to celebrate in style, Scarlett House in Bandra offers an elegant yet lively setting. Whether it’s a cosy date night or a fun evening with friends, this stylish hotspot promises a curated menu featuring indulgent mains, innovative small plates, and expertly crafted cocktails. With its contemporary ambience and inviting charm, Scarlett House is the perfect place to toast to love.

Where: Scarlett House, Bandra, Pali Hills

Price for 2: INR 2000

Time: 8.30 am – 10.30 pm