This Kolkata bakery is whipping up cute desserts for Valentine’s Day

Wondering how to say those special words to your special one this Valentine's Day? Well, you can always say it with desserts that not only melt the heart but are so delectable that they melt in the mouth too. Kolkata’s Fat Cat’s Bakery is here with three Valentine’s Day specials that you cannot resist and ones that would also not drill a hole in your pocket.
The Blush Best cake is an innovative take on red velvet. Rich, moist and delicious, this beetroot cake it is the perfect gift for the occasion.
If you are making a bouquet for your special one, don’t forget to add in the Chocolate Cake Pops. These little bite-sized perfections go well with bouquet decorations and add a surprise element to it.
And lastly, the Milk Cake Bliss is for all those dessert lovers who love their cake, sweet, moist and comforting. Drenched in milk syrup, with an unforgettable aroma and designed with white chocolate buttercream, it is one of the must-try of the season from this bakery.
Price Rs 35 onwards and Whole cake Rs 800.
Available till February 28, 2025