This luxury hotel in Mumbai brings the city’s finest street food under its roof

This Mumbai street food festival at Four Points by Sheraton, Navi Mumbai promises to be a gastronomic indulgence of flavours. Happening on February 25 at Asian Kitchen from 6:30 pm to 11:30 pm, it promises to be a dinner buffet to remember. Keeping up with the fast-paced lifestyle where food is often compromised in the city, street food came up as a flavourful and miraculous saviour of the situation. From spicy pav bhaji to crunchy vada pav, from quick bites like bhel puri or sev puri to juicy kebabs, rolls and more, the festival offers a bite of it all.

What: Mumbai Street Food Festival

Where: Asian Kitchen, Four Points by Sheraton, Navi Mumbai

When: February 25, 2025

Time: 6:30 pm – 11:30 pm

Price per person: Rs 2299+

