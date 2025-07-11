Here’s the latest spot to get artisanal gelatos in South Mumbai

Frozen Fun, the popular homegrown gelato brand, has finally opened its doors in Breach Candy, signaling a thrilling foray into South Mumbai. With a small-batch, slow-churned process and strict adherence to traditional Italian methods, this new branch brings Breach Candy’s sole exclusively dedicated gelateria to the area, much to the excitement of resident dessert lovers.

The new shop is a well-thought-out jewel, providing a cosy inviting corner for daily indulgence. Each component of the Frozen Fun experience is true to its belief: genuine flavour, no compromise. Both bases and toppings are made in-house from responsibly sourced materials, guaranteeing each batch to provide superior richness and integrity.

Signature flavours like Rocky Road, Salted Butter Caramel and Belgian Chocolate are already favorites. They reflect Frozen Fun’s lighthearted yet purist spirit, respecting the tradition but also welcoming new twists. The artisanal philosophy of the brand is about being precise and loving the thrill of getting each detail just right, from a perfect scoop fold to melt-through caramel swirls and delightfully crunchy house-made toppings.

Shattering conventional launch tactics, Frozen Fun’s South Mumbai arrival has witnessed word of mouth grow organically through loyal customers, neighbourhood groups and thoughtful Mumbai creatives. It is more than an addition to dessert destinations; it's the beginning of a sweet tradition, calling upon you to take your time, savour the experience and indulge in something quintessentially fresh.