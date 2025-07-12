This Mumbai hotel presents a curated tea-time experience this monsoon

Mumbai’s iconic ITC Grand Central is inviting guests to savour the monsoon season with a special Monsoon Tea Tales experience. Served daily at the elegant Frederick’s Lounge from 12-6 pm pm, this curated afternoon tea promises comfort and classic flavours.

ITC Grand Central unveils Monsoon Tea Tales for a refined afternoon

Designed for relaxed conversations and breaks, the set menu for two offers a thoughtful selection of traditional accompaniments. Guests can indulge in comforting masala chai, crispy onion and potato fritters, classic khari biscuits, and the timeless duo of butter toast and bun maska. Each item is freshly prepared and perfectly portioned, ensuring a delightful culinary interlude.

Priced at INR 999 + taxes for two, Monsoon Tea Tales provides an accessible luxury for both business and leisure travellers. The hotel, renowned for its warm Indian hospitality and prime location in Central Mumbai, offers an aesthetically pleasing environment to unwind as the city embraces the monsoon rains. This special offering at Frederick's Lounge reinforces ITC Grand Central’s commitment to creating memorable experiences.