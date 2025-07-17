This Mumbai restaurant unveils bold new matcha menu with a soulful wellness ritual

Worli’s contemporary Japanese izakaya, Donmai, will take guests on a sensory experience this monsoon with the unveiling of its vibrant new matcha menu. Far from simply a line-up of beverages, this launch embodies the soft strength of ritual, taste and sustenance, encouraging visitors to pause, reflect and live in the moment.

Donmai launches calming matcha menu and wellness ritual in Worli

To celebrate this special event, Donmai is partnering with Amy Kim, a Korean-Taiwanese Canadian yoga instructor of more than seven years’ experience in Mumbai, recognised for her soothing Hatha flow classes. Attendees can anticipate an exclusive face yoga and tea ritual class aimed at calming the nervous system, firming up the face and nourishing radiant skin. The experience will include soft movement, breath and soothing ceremonial-grade matcha nourishment, with visitors also being gifted a bottle of Aminu’s Radiance Face Oil to take home and extend the self-care ritual.