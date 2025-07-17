This Mumbai restaurant unveils bold new matcha menu with a soulful wellness ritual

Worli’s contemporary Japanese izakaya, Donmai, will take guests on a sensory experience this monsoon with the unveiling of its vibrant new matcha menu. Far from simply a line-up of beverages, this launch embodies the soft strength of ritual, taste and sustenance, encouraging visitors to pause, reflect and live in the moment.
To celebrate this special event, Donmai is partnering with Amy Kim, a Korean-Taiwanese Canadian yoga instructor of more than seven years’ experience in Mumbai, recognised for her soothing Hatha flow classes. Attendees can anticipate an exclusive face yoga and tea ritual class aimed at calming the nervous system, firming up the face and nourishing radiant skin. The experience will include soft movement, breath and soothing ceremonial-grade matcha nourishment, with visitors also being gifted a bottle of Aminu’s Radiance Face Oil to take home and extend the self-care ritual.
Ish Patil, Donmai Founder, underscores the ideology behind the new menu. “At Donmai, we believe that tea rituals hold within them centuries of wisdom — slowing down, sipping mindfully, and reconnecting with self,” he says. “Our new matcha menu isn’t just about taste. It’s about how a cup of matcha can make you feel — rejuvenated, restored, and refreshed. From tropical indulgence to forest walk nostalgia, each drink is an emotion, a memory, a tiny ceremony in itself.”
The menu itself is a vibrant and unabashed celebration of Japan’s revered tea, turned on its head with Donmai’s signature sensibility. You can expect whimsical ingredients and unexpected flavour pairings. Highlights include Mango Amai, a sun-bright flurry of iced matcha and mango ice cream; Shiro Coco, a silky and ethereal mix of white chocolate, coconut and warm matcha; and Aozora Breeze, a refreshing, floral and blue lavender-infused iced matcha. Other interesting choices include Cinna Mori with hot oat milk and cinnamon, the naughty pink and green Ichigo Cloud with strawberries, the refreshing Ringo Cha with green tea, apple and Earl Grey and Shinju Pop with matcha milk and tapioca pearls.
Timings: 4–6 pm
Event price: INR 1, 600
Ritual event date: July 19