This new restaurant brings Spanish flavours to Mumbai

Mumbai’s vibrant food scene just gained a new player: Milagro, a high-end restaurant in Prabhadevi with the promise of an oasis of tranquility steeped in the soulful heritage of Spanish food. In a city more often characterised by its frenetic pace, Milagro presents a welcome antidote—a visit engineered for guests to decelerate and appreciate.

Milagro: Mumbai’s new haven for thoughtful Spanish eating

Situated in the serene neighbourhood, Milagro’s warm atmosphere combines sophistication with authentic warmth, creating an atmosphere that exudes luxury as much as hospitality. The menu is a delicate selection of flavour-driven Spanish favourites, prepared to perfection. Patrons can look forward to signature dishes like the fragrant Gambas al Ajillo, the visually appealing Black Paella, the heavenly Lobster Formentera Style and the stylish Steak Tartare. For those who enjoy a more social way of eating, to share plates such as the colourful Padrón Peppers and the creative Guacamole with Fried Prawns is to invite a shared and easy meal, in Spanish tradition.

Outside the main dining space, Milagro reveals its secluded Cocktail Room, a velvet-bedecked haven where mixology is transformed into an art. This is not a bar; it is a carefully orchestrated experience. Classic cocktails get redone here with bold spirit and a profound respect for craft, each item thoughtfully chosen and every pour intentional, inspiring both reverence and curiosity.