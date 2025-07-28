Head to this stab binding workshop at this modern Japanese Izakaya in Mumbai

Mumbai is set to host a unique and meditative creative experience this August as Donmai, Worli’s popular modern Japanese izakaya, teams up with Artwala House for a Japanese Stab Binding Workshop. Led by artists Sana and Shreya, the workshop takes place this Saturday evening.

Learn the art of Japanese stab binding at Donmai Mumbai

This session provides attendees with the opportunity to explore the classic Japanese stab binding method, renowned for its visible spine and beautiful decorative stitching. The workshop will introduce students with a brief overview of Japanese stab binding, which will serve as cultural background before progressing into a hands-on introduction to papermaking and manipulation. Students will then witness a live demonstration of Noble Binding, a traditional and dramatic style, prior to having the opportunity to bind their own notebooks under the watchful eye of an expert.

Perfect for stationery enthusiasts, handmade art lovers or simply those seeking a mindful creative outlet, the workshop promises a tactile and rewarding experience. All necessary materials are included, and participants will enjoy a choice of tea or coffee along with Donmai’s much-loved Wasabi Fries, making for an enriching blend of Japanese culture and hospitality in an intimate setting.

INR 1,200. August 2, 4-6 pm. At Worli, Mumbai.