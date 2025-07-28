India’s first ultra-luxe arcade experience opens at Mumbai

Mumbai has just opened its eyes to a new world of entertainment with the launch of The Game Palacio’s 10th and most ambitious outlet in Phoenix Palladium. Occupying a colossal 26,280 square feet of space, this iconic destination redefines leisure by effortlessly merging engaging gaming with luxury hospitality.
Led by Prasuk Jain Hospitality Ventures, an innovator of experiential entertainment, the new Game Palacio is all set to enthrall. Inspired by vintage casinos and the sophistication of Art Deco, its interiors include black marble, gold-accented archways and opulent emerald lighting. A bespoke 360-degree island bar and overstuffed lounge seating amplify the luxury atmosphere.
This sprawling entertainment complex features six boutique bowling alleys, more than 80 of the latest arcade games featuring best-seller brands such as Tomb Raider and Halo: Fireteam Raven, and several virtual reality zones. Another new feature is India’s first-ever in-mall cigar room, providing a distinctive venue for sophisticated relaxation.
The new opening is an important milestone in PJH Ventures’ aggressive strategy to reach 50 locations across the country.
Outside of gaming, The Game Palacio at Phoenix Palladium provides an upscale culinary experience with menu items such as gourmet treats Crabstick & Caviar, in addition to signature cocktails such as the Silken Road. This merged strategy solidly positions The Game Palacio as India’s ultimate destination for combining gourmet eating, immersive entertainment and haute nightlife in one luxurious ceiling.