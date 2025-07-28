India’s first ultra-luxe arcade experience opens at Mumbai

Mumbai has just opened its eyes to a new world of entertainment with the launch of The Game Palacio’s 10th and most ambitious outlet in Phoenix Palladium. Occupying a colossal 26,280 square feet of space, this iconic destination redefines leisure by effortlessly merging engaging gaming with luxury hospitality.

India welcomes ultra-luxe gaming at Phoenix Palladium with The Game Palacio

Led by Prasuk Jain Hospitality Ventures, an innovator of experiential entertainment, the new Game Palacio is all set to enthrall. Inspired by vintage casinos and the sophistication of Art Deco, its interiors include black marble, gold-accented archways and opulent emerald lighting. A bespoke 360-degree island bar and overstuffed lounge seating amplify the luxury atmosphere.