38th edition of IMC Ladies’ Wing Women Entrepreneurs’ Exhibition set to unveil in August

One of India‘s most eagerly awaited business conventions, a stalwart for strengthening women entrepreneurs since 1987, this year promises to be its most energetic edition so far
(L-R) Seated: Nayantara Jain (Past President), Juveca Panda Chheda (Co Chairperson), Anita Chouhan(Vice President), Rajyalakshmi Rao (President), Kalpana Shah (Chairperson), Kalpana Singhania and Radhika Nath (Past Presidents). Standing: Zarine Sanjana (Deputy Director), Members - Aarti Sanghvi, Sheetal Bajaj, Chandni Kumar Mehta, Vasudha Jatia Mehra, Ayushi Gupta Mehra, Radhika Kaji, Rekha Jhunjhunwala, Dheeya Somaiya, Nidhi Negandhi, Rishika Shrishrimal and Sravanya Rao Pittie and Mithila Akre (Joint Director)
A colorful display of women entrepreneurship awaits the city of Mumbai as the 38th IMC Ladies' Wing Women Entrepreneurs‘ Exhibition comes to the Jio World Convention Centre on August 10 and 11, 2025. One of India‘s most eagerly awaited business conventions, a stalwart for strengthening women entrepreneurs since 1987, this year promises to be its most energetic edition so far.

What can you expect at the 38th IMC Ladies’ Wing Women Entrepreneurs’ Exhibition?

More than 280 women entrepreneurs from 31 Indian cities will come together, bringing a carefully chosen range across fashion, lifestyle, craft, cuisine and sustainable innovation. A first-of-its-kind addition this year is an international pavilion, handpicked by Afra World, which brings international women entrepreneurs to India's shores for the very first time. The combination of international creativity with India‘s rich heritage is a major feature.

The show also espouses traditional crafts, with master artisans and weavers from far-flung places on display along with handmade products from NGOs in Siliguri, Ganeshpuri (Palghar), Sujangarh and Shekhawati. This dedication is a testament to an emphasis on upholding age-old methods.

Rajyalakshmi Rao, President, IMC Ladies Wing, said, “Our exhibition reflects the unstoppable momentum of women-led businesses in India. It is a vibrant tapestry of talent, vision and determination.” Sustainability is the theme, with special focus on vegan and eco-friendly brands, nature-printed fabrics and sustainable event décor. The food pavilion will delight taste buds with regional and seasonal specialties including delicacies from Himachal Pradesh.

Informed by the expressive and empowered women in the work of iconic artist Raja Ravi Varma, the exhibition is not merely a bazaar. Kalpana Shah, Exhibition Committee Chairperson, put it this way, “This isn’t just a shopping destination – it’s a celebration of dreams, resilience and impact.”

Entry free. August 10–11, 9 am onwards. At Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai.

IMC Ladies’ Wing
IMC Ladies’ Wing Women Entrepreneurs’ Exhibition

