38th edition of IMC Ladies’ Wing Women Entrepreneurs’ Exhibition set to unveil in August

A colorful display of women entrepreneurship awaits the city of Mumbai as the 38th IMC Ladies' Wing Women Entrepreneurs‘ Exhibition comes to the Jio World Convention Centre on August 10 and 11, 2025. One of India‘s most eagerly awaited business conventions, a stalwart for strengthening women entrepreneurs since 1987, this year promises to be its most energetic edition so far.

What can you expect at the 38th IMC Ladies’ Wing Women Entrepreneurs’ Exhibition?

More than 280 women entrepreneurs from 31 Indian cities will come together, bringing a carefully chosen range across fashion, lifestyle, craft, cuisine and sustainable innovation. A first-of-its-kind addition this year is an international pavilion, handpicked by Afra World, which brings international women entrepreneurs to India's shores for the very first time. The combination of international creativity with India‘s rich heritage is a major feature.

The show also espouses traditional crafts, with master artisans and weavers from far-flung places on display along with handmade products from NGOs in Siliguri, Ganeshpuri (Palghar), Sujangarh and Shekhawati. This dedication is a testament to an emphasis on upholding age-old methods.