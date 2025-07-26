As Dil Bechara turns 5, Sanjana Sanghi shares unseen photos from the shoot

Sanjana Sanghi writes on her Instagram wall, “5 years to a dream that I could never even dare to dream being realised - of this life in the movies, 5 years to Dil Bechara & your endless love for it that will keep it alive forever. 5 years, to the start a journey of telling stories forever. Kizie Basu ka bohot shukriya…#RabRakha #5YearsOfDilBechara”

She shares some photographs from the shooting of the film. Dil Bechara was supposed to have had a theatrical release. But the deteriorating social conditions due to the pandemic made the makers opt for a OTT release. Snapshots from the film where she can be seen wearing a yellow short Kurti while Sushant was wearing a Black and yellow athletic vest and jeans; Or she and Sushant both in reddish hue attires; one snapshot from the framing and many more.