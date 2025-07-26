As Dil Bechara turns 5, Sanjana Sanghi shares unseen photos from the shoot

Remember the one movie which made the headlines and kept us sailing through the unimaginable horror called pandemic? Well, Dil Bechara completes five years today and lead actor Sanjana Sanghi puts out a heartfelt note on her social media handles. The film also starrs Late Sushant Singh Rajput.
Sanjana Sanghi writes on her Instagram wall, “5 years to a dream that I could never even dare to dream being realised - of this life in the movies, 5 years to Dil Bechara & your endless love for it that will keep it alive forever. 5 years, to the start a journey of telling stories forever. Kizie Basu ka bohot shukriya…#RabRakha #5YearsOfDilBechara”
She shares some photographs from the shooting of the film. Dil Bechara was supposed to have had a theatrical release. But the deteriorating social conditions due to the pandemic made the makers opt for a OTT release. Snapshots from the film where she can be seen wearing a yellow short Kurti while Sushant was wearing a Black and yellow athletic vest and jeans; Or she and Sushant both in reddish hue attires; one snapshot from the framing and many more.
Netizens have taken the positive and returned with positive comments remembering their days of having watched the movie. While one user wrote, “Dil Bechara Stole My Heart “ ; another user has commented, “Sushant singh forever in our hearts”, a third user has written , “Forever respect for Sushant” , while another user has mentioned, “Sushant… Legend, Science, Gravity everything in one person.”
While Dil Bechara marked Sanjana Sanghi’s debut, it also marked the last on-screen performance of Sushant Singh Rajput and was released posthumously after his tragic passing. Dil Bechara is also the Indian remake of John Green’s The Fault in Our Stars which echoes the dreams and desires of terminally ill patients which Sanjana Sanghi and Sushant Singh Rajput essaying the roles of Kizie and Manny. In fact it was supposed to be released under that name till its title got changed.
Dil Bechara is streaming on JioHotstar.