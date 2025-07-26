TV

Gen V Season 2 drops trailer and announces streaming date in September

The much loved series, Gen V is back with a fresh season in school with mystery, grandeur and adventure at your heels
Prime Video will start streaming the second season of Gen V
Gen V Season 2 to drop soon
Published on
Updated on
2 min read

Fans of Gen V are in for a treat as Season 2 is all set to make its grand premiere from September 17. The makers of this spin-off series to ‘ The Boys’ announced today while dropping the trailer that the series will drop in September with the last episode in October.

Here’s what has been disclosed about Gen V season 2 so far

As per the trailer, the new season begins with another fresh school year at the Godolkin University. While the might and power of the Homelander is being recognised, the entry of a new and mysterious Dean in the School who is secretly building its own team of Supes is also garnering equal interest.

In this season, Cate and Sam are being hailed as heroes and Marie, Jordan and Emma make a decision to return to School, albeit reluctantly, since they are still coping up with the loss and trauma in their lives. The waging war between the humans and Supes are well underlined. But what is the striking base of the season is a secret unearthed and related directly to the Foundation of the University. What more, Marie seems to have herself embroiled in this secret somehow

The incidents of Gen V Season 2 are directly linked to the master-series, The Emmy Award-winning The Boys. The second season progresses with the personality graphs of some of your favourite characters from Season 1, apart from having unexpected cameos from characters found in The Boys’ Universe. In fact, Sean Patrick Thomas who is seen in the role of Polarity will be visible more often as he has been initiated as a regular from this series onwards.

Prime Video will start streaming the second season of Gen V
Wednesday Season 3 is set to roll soon

The series stars Jaz Sinclair in the role of Marie Moreau; Lizze Broadway essaying Emma Meyer; Maddie Phillips who plays Cate Dunlap; Asa Germann stepping in as Sam Riordan and many more.

Gen V Season 2 will start streaming on Prime Video from September 17

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsAppTelegram and YouTube channels.

Prime Video will start streaming the second season of Gen V
Keeley Hawes and Freddie Highmore star in high-stakes thriller The Assassin, premiering 1 August
Amazon Prime Video
Gen V

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com