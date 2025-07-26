Gen V Season 2 drops trailer and announces streaming date in September

As per the trailer, the new season begins with another fresh school year at the Godolkin University. While the might and power of the Homelander is being recognised, the entry of a new and mysterious Dean in the School who is secretly building its own team of Supes is also garnering equal interest.

In this season, Cate and Sam are being hailed as heroes and Marie, Jordan and Emma make a decision to return to School, albeit reluctantly, since they are still coping up with the loss and trauma in their lives. The waging war between the humans and Supes are well underlined. But what is the striking base of the season is a secret unearthed and related directly to the Foundation of the University. What more, Marie seems to have herself embroiled in this secret somehow