Comfort food meets coastal rains at this cosy restaurant

For small plates, we tried the Golden Corn with Water Chestnut, which had a lovely crunch, and the Crispy Lotus Stem tossed in a sweet-spicy chilli honey sauce — addictive and perfectly glazed. The Eight Treasure Golden Pouch was indulgent and fun to bite into, packed with flavour.

The mains continued to impress. The Kung Pao Mushrooms were bold and satisfying, while the Black Bean Cottage Cheese added a savoury depth. We also enjoyed the Stir-fried Chinese Greens, which brought freshness and balance to the table. The Pan-fried Ho Fan Noodles were chewy and rich, and the Fragrant Fried Rice was the perfect, comforting pairing.

We ended with their signature Kahlua Tiramisu — light, creamy, and just the right amount of indulgent. As the rain poured outside, every bite felt like the perfect monsoon companion.

₹4,000 for two. At Marine Drive.