Celebrate Women’s Day with your squad at Mumbai’s finest dining spots

International Women’s Day is the perfect time to honor the incredible women in our lives. This year, several top restaurants in Mumbai are offering exclusive dining experiences and specially curated menus to make the day unforgettable. From live performances to complimentary treats, here’s a roundup of the best Women’s Day offers that promise to add a special touch to your celebrations.
1. Hyatt Centric Mumbai brings you Kitty 2.0 at Sesame, a unique dining experience designed for women’s gatherings. Starting March 7, enjoy a specially curated set menu featuring Sesame’s signature favourites. On March 8, the menu offers a spread that caters to diverse dietary preferences, including vegan, dairy-free, gluten-free, and Jain options. The celebrations continue with a lavish Women’s Day brunch featuring live dim sum, pav bhaji, pasta counters, grills, sushi, and decadent desserts.
March 7: Menu priced at ₹1,100++
March 8: Menu priced at ₹1500++
2. Indulge in a luxurious four-course meal this Women’s Day at Milagro, featuring dishes like Roasted Tomato & Basil Soup, Wild Mushroom Bruschetta, and Spinach & Ricotta Ravioli. End your meal with a decadent Tiramisu or Belgian Chocolate Mousse. All women will also receive a complimentary sangria of their choice.
Price: ₹2,100 for the set menu.
3. The Bluebop Cafe turns Women’s Day into a lively celebration with a live performance by Karen Vaswani from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm on March 8. Ladies can also enjoy a 1+1 offer on signature cocktails from 12 pm to 6 pm, and each woman will receive a complimentary Women’s Day cupcake.
4. Celebrate Women’s Day in style at Amelia with dishes like Poached Pear Salad, Burrata and Truffle Ravioli, and New Zealand Lamb Rack. Finish with the irresistible Pistachio Decadence. A truly exquisite dining experience crafted to celebrate the strength and elegance of women.
5. Enjoy a 1+1 deal on mocktails, cocktails, and wine exclusively for Women’s Day at Two Gud Sisters, making it the perfect spot to gather with friends or celebrate solo.
6. Celebrate at The Corrner Room with a complimentary dessert for every table with women. Nestled in the heart of Mumbai, its cozy atmosphere and delicious menu offer the perfect setting for a heartwarming celebration.
7. Celebrate Women’s Day with a twist at Mad Doh, known for its innovative wood-fired artisanal pizzas and indulgent desserts. The lively ambiance and delicious flavours make it an ideal spot to honor the day with your girl gang.
8. For a more serene celebration, visit Thyme & Whisk. With its soulful dishes and elegant interiors, this café offers the perfect setting for a cozy brunch or quiet coffee break with the women who inspire you.
9. Gather the ladies for a delightful Italian feast at Si Nonna’s, featuring signature sourdough pizzas, fresh salads, and indulgent desserts. The warm ambiance and authentic flavours make it the ideal place to celebrate Women’s Day.
10. Celebrate Women’s Day at Baliboo with an exclusive offer of 25% off on the entire bill for tables fully occupied by women. With Bali-inspired interiors, global flavours, and a vibrant tropical atmosphere, Baliboo is the perfect place to raise a toast to sisterhood.
Celebrate this Women’s Day with these thoughtfully curated offers, and create lasting memories with the amazing women in your life. Whether you’re in the mood for a lively brunch or a cozy dinner, these restaurants are ready to deliver an unforgettable experience!