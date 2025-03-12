This luxury restaurant brings an exclusive Kerala food festival to Mumbai

'‘Flavors of Kerala’ a Kerala cuisine inspired food festival is set to highlight the legacy of this cuisine inspired by the historical influences of traders and travellers who shaped Kerala's diverse cuisine. The festival celebrates South Indian heritage, showcasing the dynamic flavours and spices of Kerala at the Hilton Mumbai International Airport starting from March 13.
What's in store for you at the Flavours of Kerala food festival organsied by Hilton Mumbai International Airport?
From soups to desserts, curated by Chef Arul Oli from Neer, the food fiesta promises an exotic lineup of traditional South Indian delicacies. The menu features soups like Thakkali Malli Saaru, starters include Ulli Vada and Vizhinjam Chicken Fry, main course features Meen Manga Curry and Kozhi Nei Roast, and decadent desserts like Kadala Payasam, and many such authentic culinary creations, emphasising bold spices and coconut-infused curries.
This three-day festival offers an immersive journey into Kerala’s rich culinary legacy, highlighting its authentic flavours, aromatic spices, and elegant cooking techniques, all presented in a refined and elegant setting.
What: Flavours of Kerala
Where: Hilton Mumbai International Airport
When: March 13 to 15, 2025
(Written by Addrita Sinha)