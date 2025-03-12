This luxury restaurant brings an exclusive Kerala food festival to Mumbai

From soups to desserts, curated by Chef Arul Oli from Neer, the food fiesta promises an exotic lineup of traditional South Indian delicacies. The menu features soups like Thakkali Malli Saaru, starters include Ulli Vada and Vizhinjam Chicken Fry, main course features Meen Manga Curry and Kozhi Nei Roast, and decadent desserts like Kadala Payasam, and many such authentic culinary creations, emphasising bold spices and coconut-infused curries.

This three-day festival offers an immersive journey into Kerala’s rich culinary legacy, highlighting its authentic flavours, aromatic spices, and elegant cooking techniques, all presented in a refined and elegant setting.