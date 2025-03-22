This Mumbai restaurant's second outlet focuses on local heritage and a bring your own fruit concept

This is not just an expansion but creating unique stories and concepts around Nostalgia while staying true to its roots. The new outlet pays tribute to founder Sinan Khader’s grandfather, who began his journey at a tea stall at Dadar Central railway station in the 1950s. Over time, he grew to manage eight stalls in railway canteens, creating a legacy of enterprise. Tiny bits of his railway canteen legacy now lives on at Nostalgia - be it the bun maska or the savoury snacks from Kerala and Mangalore on the racks. It’s a coming together of family heritage to give back to the community.

The next time you’re craving freshly cut strawberries on your vanilla cup or want to revisit the familiar taste of Pallonjis in the summer swelter, stop by Nostalgia in Pali Naka. For an ice-cream run, don’t forget to pick your fruits from the local vendor outside.