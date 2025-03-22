This Mumbai restaurant's second outlet focuses on local heritage and a bring your own fruit concept

Nostalgia in Bandra is one of the few spots in Mumbai’s vibrant café landscape that takes you down memory lane. This cosy café in a heritage bungalow beautifully rekindled childhood memories, offered comfort and won the trust of anyone who walked in for a cup of coffee with their homely ambience. They are now launching a new outlet at Pali Naka with an altogether different concept. This time, the focus is on honouring Mumbai’s hyperlocal food heritage by weaving together their legacy of railway canteens with meaningful community collaborations and partnerships with local fruit vendors.
The new outlet is a takeaway spot for fresh beverages and ice-creams, along with savoury snacks from Kerala and Mangalore. A standout on their menu is Iced filter coffee and Filter coffee affogato, giving the beloved South Indian classic a cool twist. One of the highlights of the new outlet is a "Bring your own fruit" concept where you can buy fresh fruits from the vendors right outside the outlet, walk in to have them on your softies and relish them on the go. To keep up with seasonal fruits, they have a soft-serve machine, to get fresh strawberries or mangoes chopped up on your ice-creams. One can drop by, pick a fruit from the vendors outside and get it customised for their the frozen desserts. The idea is also to help the fruit vendors outside and grow together as a community.
This is not just an expansion but creating unique stories and concepts around Nostalgia while staying true to its roots. The new outlet pays tribute to founder Sinan Khader’s grandfather, who began his journey at a tea stall at Dadar Central railway station in the 1950s. Over time, he grew to manage eight stalls in railway canteens, creating a legacy of enterprise. Tiny bits of his railway canteen legacy now lives on at Nostalgia - be it the bun maska or the savoury snacks from Kerala and Mangalore on the racks. It’s a coming together of family heritage to give back to the community.
The next time you’re craving freshly cut strawberries on your vanilla cup or want to revisit the familiar taste of Pallonjis in the summer swelter, stop by Nostalgia in Pali Naka. For an ice-cream run, don’t forget to pick your fruits from the local vendor outside.