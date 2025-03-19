This Mumbai restaurant lends Latin American heritage with global influence

Los Cavos Mumbai offers a luxurious interpretation of Latin American culinary tradition. This VRO Hospitality affair offers a genuine yet creative dining experience that takes its diners out of India. The menu offers the region’s varied flavours through expertly prepared ceviches, flame–grilled meats and handmade tacos.

Details about the menu

Inspired by the vibrant streets of Latin America, the restaurant prioritises bold spices and fresh ingredients. Its interactive guacamole cart brings a distinctive tableside experience, emphasising the freshness of its presentation. The house–infused tequilas and handcrafted liqueurs in Picante's cocktail programme complement its lively menu.

The speakeasy-style atmosphere with dramatic lighting and natural textures provides an intimate upscale environment. Los Cavos combines Peruvian and Mexican flavours with a sophisticated yet upbeat ambiance appropriate for both lively celebrations and quiet dining. This Mumbai eatery reimagines Latin American cuisine in India blending tradition with modern sophistication for the refined palate.