Gen Z sisters launch Mumbai’s new Euro-Asian hotspot, where unique dishes take centre stage

Muze’s cocktail menu is a bold reflection of its playful yet refined approach to Euro-Asian flavours. Signature drinks like Muze di Gara—a vibrant fusion of white rum, pineapple oleo, and pickled ginger brine—deliver a unique twist on tropical freshness. The Muze Style Negroni reinvents the classic with a coconut fat-wash Campari, homemade pandan liqueur, and gin, adding a silky, aromatic depth. Meanwhile, the intriguing Muze Sa-Bi blends gin with homemade galangal syrup and a touch of wasabi for an unexpected kick.

Anannya adds, “Mumbai’s dining scene is constantly evolving, and we wanted to create something that feels fresh and exciting while still being welcoming.”

Designed by Designworkx, Muze’s interiors channel the energy of discovery, blending the glamour of the Roaring Twenties with bold Asian aesthetics. Deep jewel tones, striking geometric patterns, and playful touches like flamingo and tiger motifs bring the space to life. You notice the radical lines and geometry referencing the 1920s European flapper girl era in the elevated diners, while the Art Deco influence extends beyond the interiors to the plating as well. Ambient lighting and layered textures create a balance of grandeur and warmth, mirroring the menu’s fusion of familiar comforts with bold new identities.