Gen Z sisters launch Mumbai’s new Euro-Asian hotspot, where unique dishes take centre stage

Who needs another predictable pasta or sushi roll when you can have gochujang risotto with seafood or carbonara udon? Gen Z sisters, Saloni Shelar and Anannya recently announced the launch of Muze, a Euro-Asian fusion dining experience, and it sounds really interesting. Located in Khar West, this 2,900 sq. ft. space with 100 seats is their most personal venture yet—a love letter to the cuisines, cultures, and design aesthetics that have shaped their experiences from childhood.
Drawing from their travels, the sisters have crafted a space where Art Deco meets bold Asian aesthetics like animal prints, while the menu balances unexpected flavours where familiar dishes take on bold new identities. Carbonara sheds its pasta roots and finds a new home in silky udon noodles. Muze is a place where risotto isn’t just a risotto—it’s infused with the depth of gochujang and topped with fresh seafood. Even a pizza refuses to play by the rules, with fiery sambal prawns and a peppery rocket leaf finish. And for dessert? A Vietnamese tiramisu that brings the richness of condensed milk coffee into the folds of a classic Italian treat.
"We wanted Muze to be a reflection of our travels—each dish carries a memory, a place, a moment that stayed with us," says Saloni. "Whether it’s the Carbonara Udon that reminds us of summers in Tokyo or the Lotus Salad inspired by the vibrant night markets of Vietnam, our menu is a passport to flavours we love, reimagined in ways that excite."
Leading the kitchen is Head chef Thevar Chandrahasan Pandian (formerly chef at Indigo Fine Dine, Sassy Teaspoon, and Isabella Tapas Bar), whose culinary approach balances innovation with deep respect for tradition. With a focus on refined techniques and unexpected pairings, he transforms ingredients into dishes that are both playful and deeply satisfying.
Muze’s cocktail menu is a bold reflection of its playful yet refined approach to Euro-Asian flavours. Signature drinks like Muze di Gara—a vibrant fusion of white rum, pineapple oleo, and pickled ginger brine—deliver a unique twist on tropical freshness. The Muze Style Negroni reinvents the classic with a coconut fat-wash Campari, homemade pandan liqueur, and gin, adding a silky, aromatic depth. Meanwhile, the intriguing Muze Sa-Bi blends gin with homemade galangal syrup and a touch of wasabi for an unexpected kick.
Anannya adds, “Mumbai’s dining scene is constantly evolving, and we wanted to create something that feels fresh and exciting while still being welcoming.”
Designed by Designworkx, Muze’s interiors channel the energy of discovery, blending the glamour of the Roaring Twenties with bold Asian aesthetics. Deep jewel tones, striking geometric patterns, and playful touches like flamingo and tiger motifs bring the space to life. You notice the radical lines and geometry referencing the 1920s European flapper girl era in the elevated diners, while the Art Deco influence extends beyond the interiors to the plating as well. Ambient lighting and layered textures create a balance of grandeur and warmth, mirroring the menu’s fusion of familiar comforts with bold new identities.
Muze is now welcoming guests eager for a dining experience that rewrites the rules. With flavours without borders, cocktails that surprise, and an ambiance that invites adventure, this is not just a restaurant—it’s a journey.