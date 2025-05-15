This Santacruz restaurant reopens to celebrate Islamic culinary culture

Osttaad, the acclaimed dining destination celebrated for its refined Islamic-inspired cuisine and elegant design, has reopened its doors in the heart of Santacruz Mumbai. Following its successful run, Osttaad invites guests to once again experience its signature blend of warmth flavour and soulful elegance.

Osttaad opens doors again in Mumbai

More than just a restaurant, Osttaad offers a curated experience rooted in cultural memory and contemporary aesthetics. The space itself is a study in understated grace drawing inspiration from classical Islamic architecture with intricate doorways delicate jaali work and soft geometric patterns seamlessly integrated into a modern setting. Muted tones, ambient lighting and tactile finishes create an atmosphere that encourages pause and savouring.

The menu at Osttaad is a thoughtful exploration of culinary traditions shaped by Islamic influence bringing together the rich flavours of Persia, the Middle East and North India. Diners can expect slow-cooked meats, aromatic gravies, fragrant rice dishes, artisanal breads and vibrant sides, all prepared with an ingredient-led approach focused on depth balance and beautiful yet unpretentious presentation.

Osttaad appeals to a discerning audience from food connoisseurs and design enthusiasts to those simply seeking a memorable meal in a beautiful setting. It’s an ideal location for thoughtful dinners unhurried conversations and evenings that linger in the memory.