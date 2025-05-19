This Santacruz restaurant drops an exclusive summer menu

The season of golden sunshine has officially arrived, bringing with it the king of fruits — the mango. Mumbai-based restaurant Eve is introducing Summer Savour Soirée: an exclusive mango-forward menu available from May 3 – June 3.

Eve celebrates Mango season with Summer Savour Soirée

The menu features a variety of flavourful small plates. Start with the Mango Fiery Crunch Salad, combining tropical sweetness with a satisfying granola crunch. For sharing, try the Pulled Chipotle Chicken or Crunchy Cottage Cheese tacos, both packed with a tangy mango salsa.

The large plates offer a real surprise. Savour the Peri Peri Chicken with Mango Salsa for a spicy and sweet contrast. Vegetarians can enjoy the Jackfruit Biryani and Cashew Crunch Pineapple Rice, both blending sweet fruit with warm spices and rice.

No summer celebration is complete without dessert. Indulge in the Mango Cheesecake with a ginger crumble topping and mango-coconut ice cream. For a traditional treat there’s the Mango Phirni, a creamy blend of basmati rice, sweet mango purée and dried nuts.

The menu extends to the bar with a delightful selection of mango-based beverages including alcoholic cocktails and refreshing mocktails. Try the Gauvé, a tangy blend of pink guava and citrus or the Mango Mirage, a tropical mix of fresh mango passion fruit basil and lemon. For bolder flavours the Mango Inferno combines Patron Reposado with jalapeño raw mango syrup and lime while the Firefruit mixes lime, passion fruit, kaffir lime leaf and bird eye chilli with Patron Reposado.