Two food giants in Mumbai collaborate to bring two limited-edition desserts

This summer, Mumbai’s brunch hotspot Blah! and premium dessert label Ice Cream Works Gold are joining forces for an exclusive, limited-time offering. Available from May 15 to June 15, the collaboration brings two unique desserts to sweeten the season.

What are the two desserts at Blah! andIce Cream Works Gold?

Diners can indulge in the Pistachio Éclair, a frozen bar featuring Sicilian pistachio cream, soft sponge, roasted nuts and a delicate whipped pistachio mousse with edible gold. For those craving warmth, the Chocolate Truffle Toast Sundae presents thick-cut toasted brioche with Belgian chocolate truffle, Madagascar chocolate ice cream, whipped cream and various finishes.

Niketa Sharma, Owner of Blah!, shares, “At Blah!, we’re always looking to bring something fresh and exciting to the table — quite literally. This collaboration with Ice Cream Works Gold is a celebration of creativity, indulgence, and summer sweetness.” Alisha Shah, Co-founder of Gold by ICW, adds that the creations, “bring together our shared love for texture, craft, and flavour.”

These tempting desserts are available at Blah! (BKC and Santacruz) and Ice Cream Works Gold (Bandra).