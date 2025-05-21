This New Delhi fine-diner introduces new traditional fare this season

Loya at Taj Palace, New Delhi, is deepening its culinary exploration this season with a raft of new dishes, born from extensive research journeys across North India. These additions to the menu spotlight lesser-known recipes, heirloom techniques and rare regional ingredients.

What are the new dishes at Loya, Taj Palace?

Among the highlights is Kafuli, a rustic spinach delicacy from the hills slow-cooked in iron pots. From the plains comes Faridkot Meat Curry, an indulgent slow-cooked mutton preparation with a poppy seed-infused gravy. Siyal ke Katlu revives the forgotten technique of stone-cooked split urad kebabs, while Kadam Muj offers a delicately spiced galette of kohlrabi and radish. Other notable dishes include Redu Gosht, mutton simmered in a tart yoghurt gravy and Dhingri Kachru, a garlic-kissed mushroom delicacy.

Grand Master Chef Rajesh Wadhwa states, “Our menu is the result of many conversations, shared meals and journeys off the beaten path. At Loya, we’ve always sought to go beyond the familiar — to uncover dishes that are deeply rooted in local culture. These recipes reflect the land and its people, and it’s a privilege to bring them to the table with authenticity and respect.”